Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asparagus Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Asparagus market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%, during the forecast period (2020 - 2025). Fresh organic asparagus has been a key driving factor for the market with a steadily expanding area under cultivation, especially in Mexico. According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Rural Development, Fisheries and Food, the average annual growth rate of the country's asparagus production stood at 13.6%, with the production of organic asparagus primarily serving the United States, among other countries.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand for Organic Asparagus



The emerging demand for organic asparagus is currently driving the asparagus market, globally. The markets for organic asparagus is majorly dominated by North America and Europe, with the regions substantially increasing the import as well as the production of organic asparagus in recent years. Although organically cultivated asparagus is at its nascent stage in Peru, the second-largest producer of asparagus in the world, the country is steadily raising its export-driven organic cultivation, as per Peruvian Asparagus Importer's Association.



Moreover, organic asparagus cultivation is concentrated in central Mexico for supplies to the United States, having several growers like Pampa Store, which now engages in year-round production with the purchase of 300 ha of land in the north-east of Mexico, bordering the state of Texas, United States, in 2019. According to the Organic Produce Network, in January 2020, a case of organic asparagus weighing 11 pounds, produced in Mexico, had a price of USD 64.0-65.0 on the Los Angeles Wholesale Produce Market, which is almost USD 6.0 per pound wholesale price, that can be attributed to the cost of year-round availability of the vegetable on market shelves. As a result, the Jacobs, Malcolm & Burtt (JMB) plans to undertake the production of organic production in early 2020, with a view to aid the year-round domestic demand in the country. These developments are further anticipated to drive the global asparagus market, during the forecast period.



Europe - The Fastest Growing Market



Europe was the fastest-growing market for asparagus in 2019. The region witnessed a massive growth in domestic demand, which can be primarily attributed to the increasing awareness about the nutritional benefits of asparagus. According to the British Asparagus Association, the demand for the vegetable grew by almost 540% in the United Kingdom between the period 2004-2014.



Apart from the growing imports, a sizeable portion of the domestic demand is also driven by home-grown varieties, such as Vittorio or white asparagus, which was first bred in northern Italy. According to Global Plant Genetics, the seeds of the Vittorio variety sold out well ahead of the 2019-2020 growing season, with domestic producers in northern and central Europe increasingly inclining towards the high-yielding and flavorful cultivar. Europe also produced a total quantity of 332,126.0 metric tons of asparagus with a total harvested area of 62,727.0 hectares in 2018, when compared to 305,859.0 metric tons and 58,306.0 hectares in 2016. Moreover, the region also imported a total of 121,229.0 metric tons of asparagus in 2019, as against 112,417.0 metric tons in 2017.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 United States

5.1.1.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.1.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Size

5.1.1.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.1.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.1.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.1.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.2.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Size

5.1.1.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.1.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.1.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.1.3 Mexico

5.1.1.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.1.3.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Size

5.1.1.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.1.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.1.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 Germany

5.1.2.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.1.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Size

5.1.2.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.2.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.2.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2.2 France

5.1.2.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.2.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Size

5.1.2.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.2.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.2.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2.3 United Kingdom

5.1.2.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.3.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Size

5.1.2.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.2.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.2.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2.4 Spain

5.1.2.4.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.4.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Size

5.1.2.4.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.2.4.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.2.4.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2.5 Netherlands

5.1.2.5.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.5.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Size

5.1.2.5.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.2.5.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.2.5.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2.6 Italy

5.1.2.6.1 Production Analysis

5.1.2.6.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Size

5.1.2.6.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.2.6.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.2.6.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.1.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Size

5.1.3.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.3.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.3.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3.2 Japan

5.1.3.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.2.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Size

5.1.3.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.3.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.3.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3.3 Australia

5.1.3.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.3.3.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Size

5.1.3.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.3.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.3.3.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.4 South America

5.1.4.1 Argentina

5.1.4.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.1.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Size

5.1.4.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.4.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.4.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.4.2 Peru

5.1.4.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.4.2.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Size

5.1.4.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.4.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.4.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5 Middle East & Africa

5.1.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.1.5.1.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.1.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Size

5.1.5.1.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.5.1.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.5.1.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.1.5.2.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.2.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Size

5.1.5.2.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.5.2.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.5.2.5 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.5.3 South Africa

5.1.5.3.1 Production Analysis

5.1.5.3.2 Consumption Analysis & Market Size

5.1.5.3.3 Import Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.5.3.4 Export Market Analysis (Volume & Value)

5.1.5.3.5 Price Trend Analysis



6 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & FUTURE TRENDS



7 IMPACT OF COVID-19



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xu12kz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900