Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market by Technology (Solvent-based, Water-based, Powder & Others), Resin Type (Epoxy, PU, Acrylic, Alkyd & Others), End-use Industry and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial maintenance coatings market size is estimated at USD 4,070 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4,947 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0%, between 2020 and 2025.



The increasing demand for environmentally-friendly coatings, the need for efficient process and durable coatings with better mechanical properties, need to reduce maintenance and growing demand from the Asia Pacific region are expected to drive the industrial maintenance coatings market. However, difficulty in obtaining thin films in powder coatings and the requirement of more drying time for water-based coatings are the major restraining factors for the market.



Acrylic resin-based industrial maintenance coatings have high demand, especially in the automotive industry, owing to stringent environmental regulations and the high corrosion resistance of these coatings. Apart from automotive, consumer appliances is the major end-use industry of these coatings. The coatings based on acrylic resins are also being used in wood, transportation, marine, and general industrial applications.



Powder-based industrial maintenance coatings are expected to be the fastest-growing technology during the forecast period



Powder-based industrial coatings are highly efficient with over 98% powder overspray recoverability, more resistant to chipping, scratching, fading, and wearing than other finishes. This process releases negligible VOC into the environment and takes less cure time beyond the cool-down period. Powder-based industrial coatings emit low levels of VOCs, providing superior performance and cost-efficiency for applications that require maximum abrasion resistance, and hardness.



Increasing consumption of industrial coatings in the oil and gas industry is expected to fuel the demand for industrial coatings



The oil & gas industry, that falls under the energy & power sub-segment, is the largest end-user industry of industrial maintenance coatings. Increasing application of industrial maintenance coatings as protective coatings are used to protect the surface of materials from oil, chemicals, light, water, high-temperature fluctuations, and so on are the factors to drive the market growth over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period



Asia Pacific has emerged as the leading consumer and producer of industrial maintenance coatings due to the growing manufacturing sector in all major economies of the region. Also, the presence of many large, as well as small industrial maintenance coatings producers, is driving the market in the region. The demand for industrial maintenance coatings in APAC is driven majorly by consumption in China. Other Asia Pacific countries such as Vietnam and India are also witnessing significant investments in the automotive and marine sectors to cater to the demand.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market

4.2 Industrial Coatings Market, by Resin Type

4.3 Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market, Developed Vs. Developing Countries

4.4 Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry and Key Country

4.5 Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market, by Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand for Extended Product Lifetime and Reduced Maintenance

5.2.1.2 Inclination of Facility Managers in Having An Effective Coating Maintenance Plan

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Environment-Friendly Coatings

5.2.1.4 Need for Efficient Processes and Durable Coatings with Enhanced Esthetics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Difficulty in Obtaining Thin Films in Powder Coatings

5.2.2.2 Requirement of Higher Drying Period for Water-Based Coatings

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Attractive Opportunities for Powder Coatings in Shipbuilding and Pipeline Sectors

5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Nano-Coatings

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies

5.2.4.2 Meeting Performance Standards Set by Conventional Solvent-Borne Technologies

5.2.4.3 Susceptibility of End-users in the Adoption of New Technologies

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Patent Analysis



6 COVID-19 Impact on the Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market

6.1 Value Chain of the Industrial Maintenance Coatings Industry

6.2 Impact on Value Chain

6.2.1 Raw Materials/Suppliers

6.2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Raw Materials and Suppliers

6.2.1.1.1 Resins

6.2.1.1.2 Pigments

6.2.1.1.3 Solvents

6.2.2 Industrial Maintenance Coatings Formulators

6.2.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Formulators

6.2.3 Distributors

6.2.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Distributors

6.2.4 End-Use Industries

6.2.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on End-Use Industries

6.3 Customer Analysis

6.3.1 Shift in the Automotive Industry

6.3.1.1 Most-Impacted Regions

6.3.1.2 Customers' Perspective on the Growth Outlook

6.4 Shift in the Aerospace Industry

6.4.1 Disruption in the Industry

6.4.2 Impact on Customers' Output and Strategies to Resume/Improve Production

6.4.3 Impact on Customers' Revenues

6.4.3.1 Most-Impacted Regions

6.4.4 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities

6.4.4.1 Measures Taken by Customers

6.4.4.2 Customers' Perspective on the Growth Outlook



7 Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solvent-Based

7.2.1 Outstanding Physical Properties Expected to Drive the Demand for Solvent-Based Technology

7.3 Water-Based

7.3.1 Low Toxicity and Flammability Due to Low Voc Levels Boosting the Demand for Water-Based Industrial Maintenance Coatings

7.4 Powder

7.4.1 Superior Performance and Excellent Properties of Powder Technology Driving Demand

7.5 100% Solids

7.5.1 Lack of Voc Makes 100% Solids Ideal for Use in Railroad Tank Cars

7.6 Others



8 Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market, by Resin Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Epoxy

8.2.1 Good Dimensional Stability Along with Excellent Electrical Conductivity Boosting the Demand for Epoxy Resins

8.3 Polyurethane

8.3.1 High Demand for Polyurethane Resins in High-Performance Application

8.4 Acrylic

8.4.1 Outstanding Physical Properties Are Expected to Drive the Demand for Acrylic Resins

8.5 Alkyd

8.5.1 High Durability and Good Drying Characteristics Are the Reasons for the Growth of Alkyd Resins

8.6 Others



9 Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Energy & Power

9.2.1 Challenging Conditions in the Energy and Power Sector Mandating the Use of Industrial Maintenance Coatings

9.2.1.1 Properties of Industrial Maintenance Coatings Used in the Energy and Power Sector

9.2.1.2 Applications of Industrial Maintenance Coatings Used in the Energy and Power Sector

9.3 Transportation

9.3.1 Use of Industrial Maintenance Coatings to Drive the Overall Transportation Segment

9.3.1.1 Marine

9.3.1.2 Aerospace

9.3.1.3 Rail

9.3.1.4 Automotive Refinish

9.4 Chemical

9.4.1 Superior Performance and Excellent Properties of Powder Technology Driving Demand

9.5 Metal Processing

9.5.1 Steel Plants Due to Extreme Operating Conditions to Drive Demand

9.6 Construction

9.7 Others



10 Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.4 North America

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.3.1 Market Share Analysis of Top Players in the Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market

11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix Definitions and Methodology, 2019

11.4.1 Star

11.4.2 Emerging Leaders

11.4.3 Pervasive

11.4.4 Participants

11.5 Strength of Product Portfolios

11.6 Business Strategy Excellence

11.7 SME Matrix, 2019

11.7.1 Star

11.7.2 Emerging Companies

11.7.3 Pervasive

11.7.4 Emerging Leaders

11.8 Key Market Developments



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.

12.2 Jotun A/S

12.3 Ppg Industries Inc.

12.4 the Sherwin-Williams Company

12.5 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

12.6 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

12.7 Rpm International Inc.

12.8 Tikkurila Oyj

12.9 Hempel A/S

12.10 Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

12.11 Aremco Products Inc.

12.12 Monarch Industrial Products (I) Pvt. Ltd.

12.13 Goa Paints

12.14 Continental Coatings Inc.

12.15 Other Players

12.15.1 Teknos Group

12.15.2 Noroo Paint & Coatings

12.15.3 Weilburger

12.15.4 The Chemours Company

12.15.5 The Valspar Corporation

12.15.6 Whitford Corporation

12.15.7 Belzona International Ltd.

12.15.8 Chemco International Ltd.

12.15.9 General Magnaplate Corporation

12.15.10 Sika Ag



13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

13.4 Related Reports

13.5 Author Details



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9unai

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900