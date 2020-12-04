Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ballistic Protection Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ballistic protection market is poised to grow by USD 2.83 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The reports on ballistic protection market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on lightweighting of ballistic protection equipment, rise in asymmetric warfare and threats and increasing cross-border terrorism and gun violence.



The ballistic protection market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the innovations in materials used for bulletproof vests as one of the prime reasons driving the ballistic protection market growth during the next few years. Also, rising number of soldier modernization programs and integration of electronic components will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The ballistic protection market covers the following areas:

Ballistic protection market sizing

Ballistic protection market forecast

Ballistic protection market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ballistic protection market vendors that include 3M Co., Avon Rubber Plc, BAE Systems Plc, Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hellweg International Pty Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Point Blank Enterprises Inc., Saab AB, and Tennessee Acquisition Holding BV. Also, the ballistic protection market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Homeland security - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer Landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Avon Rubber Plc

BAE Systems Plc

Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Hellweg International Pty Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

Saab AB

Tennessee Acquisition Holding BV

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

