Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market by Technique (Spatial Transcriptomics, Spatial Genomics), Product (Instruments, Consumables, Software), Application (Drug Discovery), End User (Academic Institute, Research Institutes, CROs) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is projected to reach USD 404 million by 2025 from USD 178 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.



Market growth is largely driven by the increasing adoption of spatial genomics and transcriptomics analysis among small companies and startups, expanding applications in biomarker identification and drug discovery & development, and increasing investment in biopharmaceutical R&D. On the other hand, lack of awareness about these techniques in the emerging countries and the high cost of instruments are some factors limiting the market growth.



By application, the translational research accounted for the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market



Based on application, the spatial genomics and transcriptomics market is categorized into translational research and drug discovery & development. The translation research segment dominated the market in 2019, owing to increased investments by researchers in biomarker identification using spatial genomics and transcriptomics techniques.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing biopharmaceutical industry, increasing life science research, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and the growing number of CROs and CMOs in several APAC countries contribute to its growth.



North America: the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market



North America accounted for the largest share of the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market. Factors such as the to the presence of an established biopharmaceutical industry and the presence of major players operating in the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market in the region are the major factors driving the market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Overview

4.2 North America: Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Share, by Product & Country (2019)

4.3 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market Share, by End-user (2019)

4.4 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, by Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)

4.5 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics in Drug Discovery & Development

5.2.1.2 Introduction of Novel Products

5.2.1.3 Increasing R&D Investments and Public-Private Funding

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Investments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Spatial Omics for Biomarker Identification

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Pricing Analysis

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market



6 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, by Technique

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Spatial Transcriptomics

6.2.1 Immunohistochemistry (Ihc)

6.2.1.1 Emergence of Multiplex Immunohistochemistry/ Immunofluorescence (MIHC/IF) is Likely to Propel Growth in this Segment

6.2.2 in Situ Hybridization

6.2.2.1 High Adoption of Merfish Technique to Drive the Growth of this Segment

6.2.3 Sequencing Technologies

6.2.3.1 Microdissection-Based Sequencing

6.2.3.1.1 Increasing Use of Microdissection-Based Sequencing Techniques is Likely to Contribute Towards Market Growth

6.2.3.2 in Situ Sequencing Technologies

6.2.3.2.1 Increased Adoption of in Situ Sequencing Technologies is Likely to Drive the Growth of the Sequencing Technology Segment

6.2.3.3 Other Sequencing Technologies

6.2.4 Microscopy-Based Rna Imaging

6.2.4.1 Increasing Utilization of Microscopy-Based Rna Imaging Techniques for Spatial Analysis to Drive Segmental Growth

6.2.5 Other Spatial Transcriptomics Techniques

6.3 Spatial Genomics Analysis

6.3.1 Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (Fish)

6.3.1.1 Emerging Potential of Spatial Genomics Analysis as a Cancer Diagnostic Tool is Likely to Propel Segmental Growth

6.3.2 Sequencing Techniques

6.3.2.1 Growing Adoption of Massively-Parallel Sequencing to Boost Growth in this Market Segment

6.3.3 Other Spatial Genomics Analysis Techniques



7 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumables

7.2.1 Growing Use of Consumables for Various Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Applications to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Instruments

7.3.1 Introduction of Novel Instruments to Drive Growth in this Market Segment

7.4 Software

7.4.1 Increasing Use of Spatial Omics for Disease Diagnosis is Propelling the Demand for Software



8 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Translational Research

8.2.1 Increased Funding for Research Activities to Propel the Growth of this Application Segment

8.3 Drug Discovery & Development

8.3.1 Increasing Use of Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics in Drug Discovery & Development Applications to Drive Market Growth



9 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Academic & Research Institutes

9.2.1 Increase in Research Intensity to Drive the Use of Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics in Academic & Research Institutes

9.3 Contract Research Organizations

9.3.1 Increasing Dependence on Contract Research Organizations for R&D by Market Players to Drive Market Growth

9.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.4.1 Growing Importance of Biomarkers to Drive the Use of Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Systems & Services in Pharma & Biotech Companies



10 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 the US Dominates the North American Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market During the Forecast Period

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Government Initiatives Are Supporting the Growth of the Market in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics by Biopharma & Biotech Companies in Germany to Drive Market Growth

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Rising Government Support for Biotech Companies to Propel the Demand for Advanced Technologies, Including Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Increasing Investments in Life Science R&D Infrastructure Development to Support Market Growth

10.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)

10.4 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Increasing R&D Spending by Government and Biopharma Companies to Support Market Growth

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Increased Research Funding in Japan Has Created Growth Opportunities for Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Research

10.4.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Roapac)

10.5 Latin America (Latam)

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Increased Adoption of Spatial Analysis for Translational Research in Brazil Likely to Propel the Market

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.2.1 Increasing Investments in the Biotechnology Industry to Drive Market Growth in Mexico

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America (Rolatam)

10.6 Middle East & Africa (Mea)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.1.1 Growing Investments in Research & Development Support Market Development

10.6.2 Rest of Middle East & Africa (Romea)



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Market Players

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.4 Key Market Developments

11.4.1 Key Product Launches

11.4.2 Key Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4.3 Key Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.4.4 Expansions



12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

12.1 Spatial Genomics and Transcriptomics Market: Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

12.1.1 Stars

12.1.2 Emerging Leaders

12.1.3 Pervasive Players

12.1.4 Participants

12.2 Company Profiles

12.2.1 Nanostring Technologies, Inc.

12.2.1.1 Business Overview

12.2.1.2 Products Offered

12.2.1.3 Recent Developments

12.2.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.2.1.5 Analyst's View

12.2.2 10X Genomics, Inc.

12.2.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2.2 Products Offered

12.2.2.3 Recent Developments

12.2.2.4 SWOT Analysis

12.2.2.5 Analyst's View

12.2.3 Illumina Inc.

12.2.3.1 Business Overview

12.2.3.2 Products Offered

12.2.3.3 Recent Developments

12.2.3.4 SWOT Analysis

12.2.3.5 Analyst's View

12.2.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.2.4.1 Business Overview

12.2.4.2 Products Offered

12.2.4.3 Recent Developments

12.2.5 Bio-Techne

12.2.5.1 Business Overview

12.2.5.2 Products Offered

12.2.5.3 Recent Developments

12.2.6 Fluidigm Corporation

12.2.6.1 Business Overview

12.2.6.2 Products Offered

12.2.6.3 Recent Developments

12.2.7 Genomic Vision

12.2.7.1 Business Overview

12.2.7.2 Products Offered

12.2.8 Seven Bridges Genomics

12.2.8.1 Business Overview

12.2.8.2 Products Offered

12.2.8.3 Recent Developments

12.2.9 Readcoor, Inc.

12.2.9.1 Business Overview

12.2.9.2 Products Offered

12.2.9.3 Recent Developments

12.2.10 S2 Genomics, Inc.

12.2.10.1 Business Overview

12.2.10.2 Products Offered

12.2.10.3 Recent Developments

12.2.11 Dovetail Genomics

12.2.11.1 Business Overview

12.2.11.2 Products Offered

12.2.11.3 Recent Developments

12.2.12 Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

12.2.12.1 Business Overview

12.2.12.2 Products Offered

12.2.13 Vizgen Corp.

12.2.13.1 Business Overview

12.2.13.2 Products Offered

12.2.14 Biospyder, Inc.

12.2.14.1 Business Overview

12.2.14.2 Products Offered

12.2.15 Optical Biosystems, Inc.

12.2.15.1 Business Overview

12.2.15.2 Products Offered

12.2.16 Miltenyi Biotec

12.2.16.1 Business Overview

12.2.16.2 Products Offered

12.2.16.3 Recent Developments

12.2.17 Rarecyte, Inc.

12.2.17.1 Business Overview

12.2.17.2 Products Offered

12.2.17.3 Recent Developments

12.2.18 Ultivue, Inc.

12.2.18.1 Business Overview

12.2.18.2 Products Offered

12.2.18.3 Recent Developments

12.2.19 Cytiva

12.2.19.1 Business Overview

12.2.19.2 Products Offered



13 Appendix



