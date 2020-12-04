Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hip Replacement Implants Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



An aging global population and increasing life expectancy are driving growth in the global market for hip replacement implants. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period, reaching a value of nearly $7bn in the year 2024.



Hip arthroplasty procedures declined significantly in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a halt in deferrable surgeries in many locations. However, the hip replacement implants market has since rebounded and is expected to continue on an upward trajectory throughout the remainder of the forecast period. Leading competitors in the this market include Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, and Zimmer Biomet.



This comprehensive medical market and technology report provides:

hip arthroplasty procedure volumes

osteoarthritis prevalence data

product portfolios offered by leading manufacturers

in-depth market and competitive analyses

Markets covered by this analysis include the US, Japan, the five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the Rest of World markets, which includes all other countries.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Clinical Overview and Procedure Volumes

1.1 Indications for hip arthroplasty

1.2 Epidemiology

1.3 Types of hiparthroplasty

1.3.1 Fixation techniques

1.4 Procedure volumes

1.5 Bibliography



2. Hip Replacement Implants Market

2.1 Product trends

2.2 Market analysis

2.2.1 International catalysts concerns

2.3 Competitive analysis

2.3.1 Metal-on-metal lawsuits

2.4 Bibliography





