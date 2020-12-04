NEW YORK/LAS VEGAS, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - BitAngels, a digital currency investor network expanding the global blockchain investment ecosystem, today announced the first BitAngels New York and Las Vegas joint chapter event “Making Giving Transparent,” a special holiday edition focused on social good. This virtual event will be held on December 9, 2020 at 1 pm EST.

“Making Giving Transparent” will kick off with a “Blockchain for Good” panel with Winn.solutions Founder Jared Winn, The Giving Block Co-Founder Alex Wilson, and Emfarsis Director Leah Callon-Butler. Next will be a “Fintech for Good” panel featuring WokenUp Founder Simon Puleston Jones, Strategic Exchanges Principal Lisa Siem, SVP & Head of U.S. Markets at U.S. Real Estate Market Raymond Kahn and Jay Tipre, the lead tinkerer at Fairly. Rounding off the event will be three quality blockchain startup presentations vetted and selected by the BitAngels due diligence team.

“Throughout this challenging year, blockchain and fintech innovation for social good has flourished,” said Fay Shapiro, BitAngels New York City leader. “This extraordinary group of speakers and presenters inspire us all to focus on the positive impact of the tech entrepreneurial spirit for social good.”

“This year has left many people in need so we decided to host this special event to highlight projects using technology to add transparency to the act of giving,” said Erika Zapanta, BitAngels Las Vegas co-city leader. “Our speakers and presenters are passionate about helping others and understand the value blockchain and emerging technology can bring to that.”

A division of Transform Group and co-founded by blockchain pioneer Michael Terpin, BitAngels supports an open, thriving community of skilled blockchain professionals, companies, developers, and enthusiasts by organizing local events in key cities to create growth and connectivity in the blockchain space. These monthly or bi-monthly events focus on market trends, blockchain startup presentations, and networking with an audience of venture capitalists, angel investors, entrepreneurs and developers, as well as cryptocurrency funds and exchanges.

To apply to present at a future BitAngels virtual event or to view the full calendar, please visit the BitAngels website.





BitAngels (https://www.bitangels.network/) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities.

