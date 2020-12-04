Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Office Furniture Market: Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global home office furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.5% during 2020-2026. Furniture plays an important role in the home office environment. These furniture products are primarily used in commercial and residential spaces. The home office furniture majorly involves products, such as non-decorated kitchenware, sofas, tables, chairs, drawers, and couches. Home businesses have limited budget; thus, home office furniture should be economical as well as aesthetically appealing.

Market Drivers

  • Growing Urbanization
  • Rise in Entrepreneurship and Work from Home
  • Development of Multi-functional Furniture

Market Challenges

  • Rise in Price of Raw Materials
  • Intense Market Competition

Report's Scope

The global home office furniture market report elucidates key industry trends, industry dynamics along with the quantitative analysis of the report. The report presents a clear picture of the global home office furniture market by segmenting the market based on product type, material type, distribution channel, price range, and region. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Product Type Segmentation

  • Seating
  • Tables
  • Storage Units and File Cabinets
  • Others

Material Type Segmentation

  • Wood
  • Metal
  • Plastic
  • Glass
  • Others

Distribution Channel Segmentation

  • Direct Sales
  • Specialist Store
  • Non-Specialist Stores
  • Online
  • Others

Price Range Segmentation

  • Low
  • Medium
  • High

Key Topics Covered:

1.Preface
1.1 Report Description
1.1.1 Objective of the Study
1.1.2 Target Audience
1.1.3 USP & Key Offerings
1.2 Report's Scope
1.3 Research Methodology
1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research
1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research
1.3.3 Phase III - Expert Interviews
1.3.4 Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Home Office Furniture Market
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Drivers & Challenges

4. Global Home Office Furniture Market Analysis
4.1 Market Portraiture
4.2 Market by Product Type
4.3 Market by Material Type
4.4 Market by Distribution Channel
4.5 Market by Price Range
4.6 Market by Region
4.7 Impact of COVID-19

5. Global Home Office Furniture Market by Product Type
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Seating
5.3 Tables
5.4 Storage Units and File Cabinets
5.5 Others

6. Global Home Office Furniture Market by Material Type
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Wood
6.3 Metal
6.4 Plastic
6.5 Glass
6.6 Others

7. Global Home Office Furniture Market by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Direct Sales
7.3 Specialist Store
7.4 Non-Specialist Stores
7.5 Online
7.6 Others

8. Global Home Office Furniture Market by Price Range
8.1 Market Overview
8.2 Low
8.3 Medium
8.4 High

9. Global Home Office Furniture Market by Region
9.1 Market Overview
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 United Kingdom
9.2.3 France
9.2.4 Italy
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Netherlands
9.2.7 Russia
9.2.8 Rest of the Europe
9.3 North America
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Canada
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 South Korea
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 India
9.4.6 Indonesia
9.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Mexico
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Argentina
9.5.4 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 Turkey
9.6.3 United Arab Emirates
9.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10. SWOT Analysis

11. Porter's Five Forces

12. Market Value Chain Analysis

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Scenario
13.2 Company Profiles
13.2.1 Ashley Furniture Industries
13.2.2 Haworth Inc.
13.2.3 Herman Miller Inc.
13.2.4 HNI Corporation
13.2.5 Hooker Furniture
13.2.6 Inter IKEA Group
13.2.7 Kimball International
13.2.8 Knoll Inc.
13.2.9 KOKUYO Co. Ltd,
13.2.10 Masco
13.2.11 Poltrona Frau
13.2.12 Sears Holdings
13.2.13 Steelcase Inc.

