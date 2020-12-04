Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biometric Solutions within the Security Industry, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biometrics industry, while fairly mature, has seen a recent resurgence in interest from customers that are seeking new ways to harden their security capabilities and harness new security measures to prevent increased fraud or theft due to mistaken or fraudulent identity. While identity verification has remained tied to a physical credential held by an individual - be it a physical ID card, token, or specific username and password credentials - these identity verification measures have all been found to be vulnerable to hacking or theft. By using a person's physical biometrics - whether a fingerprint, face, iris, voice, or veins in the palm or finger - as well as new biometric solutions that center on an individual user's behaviors - their gait, speech style, interactions with a system or application - as a user's identity credential, organizations can feel much more secure in knowing that the individuals accessing specific services or applications are truly who they claim they are.



Outside of the traditional use cases for biometrics, such as financial and payment processing transactions or border security and national ID programs, new biometric use cases are being found through more digitized access control systems, digital identity programs for airport travelers or retail partners, and commercial entities looking to update their access policies or include more robust controls. In addition to broader use cases for biometrics, the need for increased accuracy and technical capacity of many solutions to use multiple biometric modalities to carry out accurate scanning, verification, and authentication have accelerated the market's trajectory.



Research Scope



This research service includes competitive insights on top vendors within the global biometrics market for security use-cases as well as the publisher's proprietary benchmarking analysis. This benchmarking evaluates each vendor in terms of overall revenue growth, product and solution offerings, growth strategy, commitment to innovation, and understanding of current and future market trends. The vendors profiled were determined at the analyst team's discretion regarding solution focus solely on biometric solutions tailored to specific security applications and carried out through physical and behavioral biometric identity solutions. Benchmarking analysis and information includes:

Short company descriptions and highlights

Current product and solution offerings

Growth strategy, including partnerships and merger and acquisition activity

Technical innovation or solution improvements or new biometric product lines

Market opportunities, including new market growth, customer acquisition, and Mega Trends leverage

Key Issues Addressed

Who are the top companies within the RADART, according to Growth and Innovation indices?

Which companies lead the biometrics market in terms of Innovation?

Which companies lead the biometrics market in terms of Growth?

Which Mega Trends and current technical innovations are influencing current biometrics solutions throughout the security ecosystem?

What are the significant partnership and customer growth opportunities available to biometrics and digital identity providers?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment - Evolution of Identity Authentication Techniques

Growth Environment

2. The RadarT

Criteria for the RadarT Plotting

The RadarT: Biometric Solutions within the Security Industry

The RadarT: Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

AnyVision

Aware

BioCatch

Cognitec

Daon

DERMALOG

FaceTec

Fingerprint Cards

Fujitsu

HID Global

IDEMIA

Innovatrics

M2SYS

NEC

Panasonic

Samsung SDS

Suprema

Thales

Veridium

4. Strategic Insights



5. Next Steps: Leveraging the RadarT to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the RadarT

The RadarT Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

The RadarT Empowers Investors

The RadarT Empowers Customers

The RadarT Empowers the Board of Directors

