NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Brain Scientific Inc. (OTCQB: BRSF), a neurology-focused medical device and software company, today announced it will participate in AES2020 – the all-new virtual event for epilepsy professionals in academia, clinical practice, industry and advocacy, on Dec. 4–8, 2020.



The American Epilepsy Society's Annual Meeting is the largest meeting and exhibition in the world to share common scientific and clinical interests in epilepsy and clinical neurophysiology.

“Brain Scientific has successfully taken part in AES conferences before, and this year we will have a virtual booth at this important event. We will be showing the new version of our disposable NeuroCap™ with Velcro elements to hundreds of specialists from around the world. Our NeuroCap™ is designed to be safe, comfortable and sanitary, with no cleaning or scrubbing required. It takes 5 minutes or less to apply,” said Irina Nazarova, Marketing Director at Brain Scientific.

The next generation NeuroCap™ is a hospital-grade disposable EEG headset with 19 active EEG channels. This easy-to-use, rapid EEG device can provide results in just minutes. Velcro-enhanced for better adhesion, it can be easily applied by an EEG technician.

The Epilepsy Foundation website shows that one in 26 people in the US will be diagnosed with epilepsy at some point in their life. Per Brain Scientific’s data, only 254 of 6,210 US hospitals are Level 4 epilepsy centers with 24/7 EEG services. The need for EEG testing could be more acute this year as more studi e s show that COVID-19 can cause neurological damage to the human brain.

Brain Scientific is a commercial-stage healthcare company with two FDA-cleared products, providing next-gen solutions to the neurology market. The Company’s smart diagnostic devices and sensors simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs, allowing clinicians to make rapid decisions remotely and bridge the widening gap in access to neurological care. To learn more about our corporate strategy, devices, or for investor relations, please visit: www.brainscie n tific.com or email us at info@memorymd.com .

The American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting is a premier national gathering of healthcare professionals who treat and research epilepsy. For more information, please visit: https://meeting.aesn e t.org .

