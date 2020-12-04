Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.
This report covers the following regions:
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
Applications Segment:
Types Segment:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) by Region
8.2 Import of in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Market in North America (2015-2025)
9.1 in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Market Size
9.2 in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Market in South America (2015-2025)
10.1 in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Market Size
10.2 in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)
11.1 in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Market Size
11.2 in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 ASEAN
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Market in Europe (2015-2025)
12.1 in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Market Size
12.2 in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Market in MEA (2015-2025)
13.1 in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Market Size
13.2 in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 GCC
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Market (2015-2020)
14.1 in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Market Size
14.2 in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Market Size Forecast
15.2 in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Roche
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and in Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Roche
16.1.4 Rochein Vitro Diagnostic (Ivd) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Siemens
16.3 Abbott
16.4 Danaher
16.5 Akers Biosciences
16.6 Acon Laboratories
16.7 Immuco
16.8 Orasure Technologies
16.9 Quidel Corporation
16.10 Bio-Merieux
16.11 Thermo Fisher
16.12 Becton Dickinson (Bd)
16.13 Sysmex
16.14 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
16.15 Bio Rad
16.16 Qiagen
16.17 Illumina
16.18 Grifols
16.19 Shengzhen Mindray
16.20 Autobio Diagnostics
16.21 Shanghai Kehua
16.22 Daan Gene
16.23 Beijing Leadman
16.24 Livzon Pharmaceutical
