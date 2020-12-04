MONACO, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CMRE), an international owner and provider of containerships for charter, announced today availability of its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) report, for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “ESG Report”). The ESG Report can be accessed on the Company’s website, www.costamare.com, in the “ESG” section.



The shipping industry is subject to strict regulations imposed by governmental authorities and regulatory agencies relating to ESG. For many years, and irrespective of the applicable regulations at any given point in time, we have been taking measures and adopting strict internal standards to protect the environment and safeguard the working conditions of our employees.

The ESG Report provides valuable insight to investors and other stakeholders into the Company’s operations during 2019, our current ESG policies and performance.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world's leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 46 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 72 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 529,000 TEU, including two newbuild containerships currently under construction. Ten of our containerships have been acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York Capital Management by vessel-owning joint venture entities in which we hold a minority equity interest. The Company's common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C”, “CMRE PR D” and “CMRE PR E”, respectively.

