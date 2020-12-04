Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Knee Replacement Implants Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This medical market and technology report provides a comprehensive discussion of the global market for knee replacement implants. Markets covered by this analysis comprise the US, Japan, the five major European markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and the rest of world (RoW) markets, which includes all other countries.



Global sales of knee replacement implants totaled approximately $7.9bn in 2019. During the forecast period covered by this report, the market is expected to decline at a CAGR of -0.5% to approximately $7.8bn in 2024. Although the market suffered a significant setback during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected to continue to improve over the forecast period due to new knee replacement patients seeking treatment and surgeons playing catch-up with the backlog of patients who have deferred treatment. Growth in the knee replacement market is generally influenced by an aging global population and increasing life expectancy.



This report provides the following useful information:

osteoarthritis prevalence data

knee replacement procedure volumes

an overview of knee replacement implant technology

products offered by leading manufacturers

in-depth market and competitive analyses.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Clinical Overview and Procedure Volumes

1.1 Indications for knee arthroplasty

1.2 Epidemiology

1.3 Types of knee arthroplasty

1.3.1 Unicondylar knee arthroplasty

1.3.2 Revision knee arthroplasty

1.4 Procedure volumes

1.5 Bibliography



2. Knee Replacement Implants Market

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 US reimbursement issues

2.1.2 International catalysts and concerns

2.2 Competitive analysis

2.3 Product trends

2.3.1 Leading products



2.4 Bibliography



Appendix: Company Listing



