Global preventive vaccines market will reach $80.47 billion by 2026, growing by 10.81% annually over 2020-2026 owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, new development of the vaccines, and rising need for preventive vaccines especially new COVID-19 vaccines.



Highlighted with 85 tables and 84 figures, this report is based on a holistic research of the entire global preventive vaccines market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global preventive vaccines market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Vaccine Type, Disease, Administration, Patient, and Region.



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each region and key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ million) are available for 2016-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Vaccine Type, Disease, and Route of Administration over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global preventive vaccines market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Vaccine Type

3.1 Market Overview by Vaccine Type

3.2 Live/Attenuated Vaccines

3.3 Inactivated Vaccines

3.4 Subunit Vaccines

3.5 Toxoid Vaccines

3.6 Conjugate Vaccines

3.7 Recombinant Vector Vaccines

3.8 Other Vaccines



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Disease

4.1 Market Overview by Disease

4.2 Vaccines for Pneumococcal Disease

4.3 Vaccines for Poliovirus

4.4 Vaccines for Hepatitis

4.5 Vaccines for Influenza

4.6 Vaccines for Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

4.7 Vaccines for Varicella

4.8 Vaccines for Human Papilloma Virus

4.9 Vaccines for COVID-19

4.10 Vaccines for Other Diseases



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Administration

5.1 Market Overview by Administration

5.2 Intramuscular Route

5.3 Subcutaneous Route

5.4 Oral Route

5.5 Intravenous Injection

5.6 Other Administration Routes



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Patient

6.1 Market Overview by Patient

6.2 Pediatric Vaccines

6.3 Adult Vaccines



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2026

7.2 North America Market 2019-2026 by Country

7.2.1 Overview of North America Market

7.2.2 U.S.

7.2.3 Canada

7.2.4 Mexico

7.3 European Market 2019-2026 by Country

7.3.1 Overview of European Market

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 France

7.3.4 Germany

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

7.3.8 Rest of European Market

7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2026 by Country

7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 Japan

7.4.4 India

7.4.5 Australia

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

7.5 South America Market 2019-2026 by Country

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Columbia

7.5.4 Rest of South America Market

7.6 MEA Market 2019-2026 by Country

7.6.1 UAE

7.6.2 Saudi Arabia

7.6.3 Egypt

7.6.4 Other National Markets



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

AstraZeneca plc

Bavarian Nordic A/S

China National Biotec Group Company Ltd.

CSL Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novavax, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



