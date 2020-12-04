The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of SalMar ASA was held today, Friday 4 December 2020.

All items were resolved in accordance with the Board's calling notice and the recommendations from the nomination committee.

The EGM approved to distribute a dividend of NOK 13.00 per share. The shares in SalMar ASA will be quoted ex-dividend from 7 December 2020.

Please find the minutes from the AGM enclosed.

