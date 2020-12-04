Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market by Type, Material Type, Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bone grafts and substitutes market was valued at USD 2.96 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 4.85 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.



Bone grafting is a surgical procedure used to operate extremely complicated bone fractures. Bone grafts are implantable materials used during medical procedure to promote bone healing, bone formation, and osseous reconstruction. Depending on the grafting procedure, the bone grafts can be autologous, allograft, or synthetic with mechanical properties replicating the bone. These grafts are reabsorbed and replaced with the healing of natural bone. Their efficacy depend on three basic principles such as osteoconduction, osteoinduction, and osteogenesis. Bone grafts are employed in a wide range of applications such as spinal fusion, trauma, dental bone grafting, craniomaxillofacial, joint reconstruction, and other bone grafting procedures.



According to World Population Ageing data provided by the United Nations, the global population aged 60 years or above was around 962 million in 2017, and is expected to reach 2.1 billion by 2050. Also, according to the report published by Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017, 60% of the elderly population was affected by spinal deformities.



Growing population affected by various ailments increases the demand for bone grafts and substitutes. Additionally, rising rate of spinal deformities, growing number of road accidents, sports injuries, surging incidences of joint disorders, hip fractures, osteoporosis and arthritis, especially in women, are fueling market growth. Also, growing demand for dental bone grafts, high adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and benefits offered by health-care insurance agencies are contributing to the market growth.



However, high cost of bone grafting surgeries and complications associated with grafting procedures are hampering the bone grafts and substitutes market. On the other hand, factors such as increase in per-capita disposable income, advancements in healthcare infrastructures, growing number of orthopedic specialty hospitals, and increasing government initiatives offering low-cost medical services are expected to create opportunities for the market players.



The bone grafts and substitutes market is divided based on type, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into bone graft substitutes, allograft, and cell-based matrices. In terms of application, the market is segregated into spinal fusion, trauma, dental bone grafting, craniomaxillofacial, and joint reconstruction. Based on geography, the global bone grafts and substitutes market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).



North America is expected to dominate the global bone grafts and substitutes market during the forecast period, accounting major share of the market due to the presence of a well-established orthopedic specialty healthcare infrastructures, superior reimbursement facility, high adoption of advanced medical technologies, high investments in R&D activities, and presence of key players in this region.



The market in Asia-Pacific, especially in emerging economies, is estimated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to rapidly increasing geriatric population, growing adoption of bone grafts, substitutes in grafting modalities, and presence of large patient pool in the region.



Competitive Landscape



Key players in the global the bone grafts and substitutes market are Johnson & Johnson, Arthrex, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Stryker Corporation, Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, NuVasive, Inc., and Medtronic Plc., Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1 Secondary Research

1.2.2 Data Analysis Framework

1.2.3 Market Size Estimation

1.2.4 Forecasting

1.2.5 Primary Research and Data Validation



2. Market Snapshot, 2019-2030 Million Usd

2.1. Market Snapshot



3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis



4. Market Share Analysis

4.1. Market Share Analysis: Bone Grafts and Substitutes, 2019

4.2. Market Share Analysis: Machined Allografts, 2019

4.3. Market Share Analysis: Demineralized Bone Matrix, 2019

4.4. Market Share Analysis: Bone Morphogenic Proteins, 2019

4.5. Market Share Analysis: Cell Based Matrices, 2019

4.6. Market Share Analysis: Synthetic Bone Grafts, 2019



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Driver 1

5.1.2 Driver 2

5.1.3 Driver 3

5.1.4 Driver 4

5.2. Challenges

5.2.1 Challenge 1

5.2.2 Challenge 2

5.3. Opportunities

5.3.1 Opportunity 1

5.3.2 Opportunity 2



6. Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, by Product

6.1. Overview

6.2. Allograft

6.2.1 Global Allograft Market, by Product

6.2.1.1 Demineralized Bone Matrix (Dbm) Market, by Region

6.2.1.1.1 North America Demineralized Bone Matrix (Dbm) Market, by Country

6.2.1.1.2 Europe Demineralized Bone Matrix (Dbm) Market, by Country

6.2.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Demineralized Bone Matrix (Dbm) Market, by Country

6.2.1.1.4 Rest of World Demineralized Bone Matrix (Dbm) Market, by Country

6.2.1.2 Machined Allografts Market, by Region

6.2.1.2.1 North America Machined Allografts Market, by Country

6.2.1.2.2 Europe Machined Allografts Market, by Country

6.2.1.2.3 Asia-Pacific Machined Allografts Market, by Country

6.2.1.2.4 Rest of World Machined Allografts Market, by Country

6.2.2 Allograft Market, by Region

6.2.2.1 North America Allograft Market, by Country

6.2.2.2 Europe Allograft Market, by Country

6.2.2.3 Asia-Pacific Allograft Market, by Country

6.2.2.4 Rest of World Allograft Market, by Country

6.3. Bone Graft Substitutes

6.3.1 Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Product

6.3.1.1 Bone Morphogenic Proteins (Bmp) Market, by Region

6.3.1.1.1 North America Bone Morphogenic Proteins (Bmp) Market, by Country

6.3.1.1.2 Europe Bone Morphogenic Proteins (Bmp) Market, by Country

6.3.1.1.3 Asia-Pacific Bone Morphogenic Proteins (Bmp) Market, by Country

6.3.1.1.4 Rest of World Bone Morphogenic Proteins (Bmp) Market, by Country

6.3.1.2 Synthetic Bone Grafts Market, by Region

6.3.1.2.1 North America Synthetic Bone Grafts Market, by Country

6.3.1.2.2 Europe Synthetic Bone Grafts Market, by Country

6.3.1.2.3 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Bone Grafts Market, by Country

6.3.1.2.4 Rest of World Synthetic Bone Grafts Market, by Country

6.3.2 Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Region

6.3.2.1 North America Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Country

6.3.2.2 Europe Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Country

6.3.2.3 Asia-Pacific Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Country

6.3.2.4 Rest of World Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Country

6.4. Cell Based Matrices (Cbm)

6.4.1 Cell Based Matrices (Cbm) Market, by Region

6.4.1.1 North America Cell Based Matrices (Cbm) Market, by Country

6.4.1.2 Europe Cell Based Matrices (Cbm) Market, by Country

6.4.1.3 Asia-Pacific Cell Based Matrices (Cbm) Market, by Country

6.4.1.4 Rest of World Cell Based Matrices (Cbm) Market, by Country



7. Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Spinal Fusion

7.2.1 Spinal Fusion Market, by Region

7.2.1.1 North America Spinal Fusion Market, by Country

7.2.1.2 Europe Spinal Fusion Market, by Country

7.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific Spinal Fusion Market, by Country

7.2.1.4 Rest of World Spinal Fusion Market, by Country

7.3. Trauma

7.3.1 Trauma Market, by Region

7.3.1.1 North America Trauma Market, by Country

7.3.1.2 Europe Trauma Market, by Country

7.3.1.3 Asia-Pacific Trauma Market, by Country

7.3.1.4 Rest of World Trauma Market, by Country

7.4. Craniomaxillofacial Surgery

7.4.1 Craniomaxillofacial Surgery Market, by Region

7.4.1.1 North America Craniomaxillofacial Surgery Market, by Country

7.4.1.2 Europe Craniomaxillofacial Surgery Market, by Country

7.4.1.3 Asia-Pacific Craniomaxillofacial Surgery Market, by Country

7.4.1.4 Rest of World Craniomaxillofacial Surgery Market, by Country

7.5. Joint Reconstruction

7.5.1 Joint Reconstruction Market, by Region

7.5.1.1 North America Joint Reconstruction Market, by Country

7.5.1.2 Europe Joint Reconstruction Market, by Country

7.5.1.3 Asia-Pacific Joint Reconstruction Market, by Country

7.5.1.4 Rest of World Joint Reconstruction Market, by Country

7.6. Dental Bone Grafting

7.6.1 Dental Bone Grafting Market, by Region

7.6.1.1 North America Dental Bone Grafting Market, by Country

7.6.1.2 Europe Dental Bone Grafting Market, by Country

7.6.1.3 Asia-Pacific Dental Bone Grafting Market, by Country

7.6.1.4 Rest of World Dental Bone Grafting Market, by Country



8. Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. Rest of World



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Arthrex, Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Company Snapshot

9.1.3 Operating Business Segments

9.1.4 Product Portfolio

9.1.5 Business Performance

9.1.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.2. Baxter International Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Company Snapshot

9.2.3 Operating Business Segments

9.2.4 Product Portfolio

9.2.5 Business Performance

9.2.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.3. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Company Snapshot

9.3.3 Operating Business Segments

9.3.4 Product Portfolio

9.3.5 Business Performance

9.3.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.4. Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes)

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Company Snapshot

9.4.3 Operating Business Segments

9.4.4 Product Portfolio

9.4.5 Business Performance

9.4.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.5. Medtronic plc.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Company Snapshot

9.5.3 Operating Business Segments

9.5.4 Product Portfolio

9.5.5 Business Performance

9.5.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.6. Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Company Snapshot

9.6.3 Operating Business Segments

9.6.4 Product Portfolio

9.6.5 Business Performance

9.6.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.7. Nuvasive, Inc.

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Company Snapshot

9.7.3 Operating Business Segments

9.7.4 Product Portfolio

9.7.5 Business Performance

9.7.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.8. Stryker Corporation

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Company Snapshot

9.8.3 Operating Business Segments

9.8.4 Product Portfolio

9.8.5 Business Performance

9.8.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.9. Wright Medical Group N.V.

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Company Snapshot

9.9.3 Operating Business Segments

9.9.4 Product Portfolio

9.9.5 Business Performance

9.9.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

9.10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Company Snapshot

9.10.3 Operating Business Segments

9.10.4 Product Portfolio

9.10.5 Business Performance

9.10.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development



