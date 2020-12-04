Moody's Investor Service has today affirmed Sbankens A3 rating for long-term deposits, with the outlook changed from «Stable» to «Positive». According to Moody's, the outlook is changed as a result of the bank’s low and improving risk profile, solid capital position, strong growth in deposits and resilient profitability.

All other ratings have been affirmed.

Please refer to Moody's press release for further details:

https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-affirms-Sbanken-ASAs-A3-deposit-rating-outlook-changed-to--PR_436964





