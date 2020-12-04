NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown to the debut of the new 2021 Nissan Armada is on. Register today to watch the virtual reveal at www.nissanusa.com/live, and tune in Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. EST.
For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.
Media Contacts:
Josh Clifton
Senior Manager, Product Communications and Auto Shows
615-725-1767
josh.clifton@nissan-usa.com
Kevin Raftery
Nissan Product Communications – SUVs, Trucks and Commercial Vehicles
Office: 615-725-5236
kevin.raftery@nissan-usa.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67aaee9b-db16-4b50-b3df-7fd752ad43c3.
Nissan North America
Franklin, Tennessee, UNITED STATES
First look at the new 2021 Nissan Armada
(PNG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Nissan-Brand-Logo-RGB-B-with-R.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: