CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, today released its “CarGurus COVID-19 Sentiment Study: How the Pandemic Impacted Automotive Sentiment in 2020” that examines how auto shoppers have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. The November research benchmarks and compares the previous CarGurus studies that were run in both April and June and explores topics such as vehicle inventory, affordability, digital retail and ride-sharing/public transit.
“When compared to our previous research, the latest CarGurus COVID-19 Sentiment Study paints a consistent picture that points to a silver lining for the Canadian auto industry amid the pandemic,” said Madison Gross, Director of Consumer Insights at CarGurus. “Over the course of the year, we have seen car shoppers delay but not cancel their purchases, a shift from public transit and ride-hailing towards vehicle ownership and an increase in openness around buying a car online. When coupled with the automotive industry’s current high demand and low supply, it is likely for these trends to continue into next year.”
The study’s major findings include:
Inventory and Pricing Perception
The pandemic has disrupted vehicle inventory, and many shoppers have taken notice of its impact on selection and pricing:
Digital Retail
As the pandemic continues, comfort and familiarity with online shopping tools has grown and shoppers are increasingly considering digital retail options when looking for a vehicle:
Public Transit and Ride-Sharing
The pandemic has disrupted many facets of people’s lives and that includes how they travel from place to place and how they view vehicle ownership.
The benchmarked CarGurus COVID-19 Sentiment Study’s full findings can be downloaded here and any questions about the analysis can be sent to pr@cargurus.com.
Methodology
Throughout 2020, CarGurus has surveyed over 1,500 shoppers on their sentiments toward car shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently in November, CarGurus surveyed 502 shoppers who had intentions of buying a vehicle in 2020 or 2021. CarGurus also surveyed 505 shoppers in June and 500 shoppers in April for earlier iterations of this benchmarking study.
About CarGurus
Founded in 2006, CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a global, online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The Company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals from top-rated dealers. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q3 2020, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada and the United Kingdom.
To learn more about CarGurus, visit cargurus.ca.
CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc.
© 2020 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved
Contact:
Brian Kramer
pr@cargurus.com
CarGurus, Inc.
Cambridge, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
CarGurus_Digital_Color_Registered.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: