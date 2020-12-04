LAS VEGAS, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full House Resorts (Nasdaq: FLL) announced that it has appointed Michael A. Hartmeier to the Company’s board of directors.



Mr. Hartmeier is the former Group Head of Lodging, Gaming and Leisure Investment Banking at Barclays, a multinational investment bank and financial services company. His prior roles include group head positions in hospitality and gaming for Lehman Brothers and Credit Suisse First Boston. During his 25 years as an investment banker, Mr. Hartmeier completed more than $125 billion in financing and advisory assignments.

Mr. Hartmeier received his Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School and a B.A. in Economics-Business from the University of California, Los Angeles (“UCLA”). While at UCLA, he was awarded the Pacific-10 Conference Medal. He is a Certified Public Accountant (non-practicing) and began his career as an auditor at Price Waterhouse.

“We have appreciated Mike’s thoughtful advice on the capital markets for many years,” said Daniel R. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Full House Resorts. “His 25 years of investment banking experience and overall business knowledge will be valuable additions to our Company’s board of directors.”

Forward-looking Statements

About Full House Resorts, Inc.

Full House Resorts owns, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company’s properties include Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; and Stockman’s Casino in Fallon, Nevada. The Company also operates the Grand Lodge Casino at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada under a lease agreement with the Hyatt organization. Further information about Full House Resorts can be viewed on its website at www.fullhouseresorts.com.

