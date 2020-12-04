The reimagined tour designed for powersports enthusiasts and new riders alike will hit nine markets from June through October of 2021, stopping in all major regions of the U.S.



Tickets will go on sale April 9th at motorcycleshows.com.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The organizers of the nation’s leading consumer motorcycle tour today announced the official dates and locations of its inaugural Progressive IMS Outdoors tour. Developed in partnership with the powersports industry’s leading OEMs, the 2021 IMS Outdoors tour will span five months, taking place between June and October, stopping in nine cities throughout the U.S. The reimagined, festival-like outdoor tour combines the familiar aspects of the IMS brand that has kept enthusiasts returning for the past 40 years by showcasing the latest in motorcycles and powersports while broadening the event experience for attendees to learn and immerse themselves into brand-new market products including electric mobility (eBikes, eScooters, etc.), RVing, and much more to bring the thrill of powersports and beyond for both enthusiasts and interested riders.

The new completely-outdoors experience will feature more two- and four-wheel demo opportunities on motorcycles, ATVs, eBikes, eMotorcycles, and other powersports vehicles for attendees than ever before spanning both on- and off-road tracks. IMS Outdoors is an evolution of the IMS brand that brings more qualified riders into the industry – the largest and only industry-wide effort to do-so – by introducing existing riders to alternative forms of entertainment and transportation that naturally compliments the motorcycle lifestyle and enabling new riders to test their balance on electric bikes, four-wheeled machines, and more in a welcoming and safe environment.

The 2021 Progressive IMS Outdoor dates and cities are as follows:

DENVER

JUNE 18-20, 2021

Loveland, CO

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

JULY 9-11, 2021

Irvine, CA

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

JULY 16-18, 2021

Sonoma, CA

CHICAGO

AUGUST 20-22, 2021

Elgin, IL

NEW YORK CITY

SEPTEMBER 3-5, 2021

Brooklyn, NY

PENNSYLVANIA

SEPTEMBER 10-12, 2021

Carlisle, PA

NASHVILLE

OCTOBER 8-10, 2021

Lebanon, TN

CENTRAL FLORIDA

OCTOBER 15-17, 2021

OCTOBER 15-17, 2021 Lakeland, FL

ATLANTA

OCTOBER 29-31, 2021

Conyers, GA

City venues will be announced early-2021. The latest updates can be found here.

“The Progressive IMS Outdoors tour signifies not just a physical expansion for the event itself but the continued growth and evolution of the IMS brand to connect enthusiasts with the ever-evolving world of transportation/mobility and new lifestyles that riders may not have previously considered. Expect a larger and more interactive event than ever before with lots of new and familiar activities and attractions planned to entertain and inspire more riders of various forms,” said Tracy Harris, Senior Vice President, IMS. “Whether you want to see the latest bike models, introduce your friends and family to experience two- and four-wheels in a safe and approachable manner, or check out the future of RVing and electric mobility—it’s all possible at IMS Outdoors. Our IMS family looks forward to seeing you at a future event very soon.”

IMS Outdoors Introduces Electric Mobilit y and RV Products , Expands Demo Opportunities

IMS Outdoors represents a shift from the traditional IMS format to an outdoors experience highlighting new transportation lifestyles and more demo opportunities. The new outdoors format will notably introduce market adjacent products into the event from electric mobility products such as electric bicycles, which is seeing increased popularity across the U.S., and electric scooters, skateboards, and motorcycles. Moreover, as the adventure tourism market is expected to grow in the next decade, IMS Outdoors will introduce more RV products at each market stop for attendees to engage with to see what fits their adventurer lifestyle. The inclusion of new market-adjacent industries into the event will bring more qualified riders to support the Powersports industry.

More than ever before, the new larger venues for the 2021 IMS Outdoors will support more demo ride opportunities for attendees to test the latest motorcycles, ATVs, scooters, SxS, and electric mobility products (eBikes, eMotorcycles), and much more. Demo opportunities will vary per market stop and will have options for both licensed and non-licensed attendees.

Progressive’s multi-year support of IMS as title sponsor has enhanced the event experience for enthusiasts for ten years to-date. “Supporting riders as the #1 motorcycle insurer in the U.S. is our top priority at Progressive, and since 2010 we’ve partnered with IMS as the title sponsor to continue to reach current and new riders,” said Eric Doubler, Recreational Vehicle Business Leader at Progressive. “With this refreshing launch of Progressive IMS Outdoors tour, we are excited to continue to connect with more riders across the U.S. to support the growth of the Powersports community.”

Fan-Favorite Attractions Return to IMS Outdoors

Alongside new products, at each IMS Outdoors stop, attendees can expect to be entertained all weekend-long with local artisans and musicians planned to perform each day at the event while checking out the various options for craft food and drinks to re-energize their time on the various demo opportunities and attractions.

IMS Outdoors will confirm the return and expansion of several fan-favorite attractions from the traditional IMS tour format including the feature and display of the latest street bikes, dirt bikes, cruisers, scooters, ATVs, gear, and aftermarket accessories. Other returning attractions include the Marketplace for attendees to purchase the latest gear, an expanded Adventure Out! area featuring more RV products for the adventurer, stunt shows, SHIFT, IMS Vintage, an expanded Discover The Ride program, and the Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show.

This 2021 IMS Outdoors schedule represents just the beginning of the IMS brand evolution to reach new riders across the country and riders that have been attending IMS for years. IMS is working towards expanding the tour schedule in 2022 and beyond to re-visit past IMS markets and new markets that work best for attendees, participating OEMS and brands, venue operators, and event staff.

Industry professionals and enthusiasts can stay informed and connected on all things two-wheeled conveyance on ContinueTheRide.com. To subscribe to the industry and consumer e-newsletters and learn more about the IMS digital products, please visit ContinueTheRide.com.

Connect with IMS (#RidersUnite) and Continue The Ride (#ContinueTheRide):

About Progressive IMS Outdoors ( outdoors.motorcycleshows.com )

Progressive IMS Outdoors is an evolution of the Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® tour’s nearly 40-year stint that not only transitions IMS from the traditional convention center setup to a new open outdoor experience but will also create a festival-like atmosphere that promotes enthusiasts of all ages and levels to come together to better engage with products, each other, and the industry. While continuing its presence as the nation’s largest consumer motorcycle tour, Progressive IMS Outdoors will support the growth of the powersports community by offering a unique experience the industry has yet to see. Coming summer 2021, dates and locations for Progressive IMS Outdoors will be announced in December. IMS Outdoors is organized by Informa Markets, a division within Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1cddaae-aef0-438d-9518-e9af76c5b4fe

Media Contacts: Audrey Uchimoto, (310) 496-9423, Lauren Lloyd, (310) 266-4792, Tam Nguyen, (424) 410-9797,