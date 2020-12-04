The Ehave Dashboard has the ability to segment data on-chain, which will allow developers, clinicians, researchers, doctors, hospitals, and universities to provide life-changing solutions to patients.



MIAMI, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today plans to initiate final simulations of Clinical Trials on its Dashboard with The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids). The final simulations phase of the clinical trials for the Ehave Dashboard involves SickKids processing data through the dashboard and clinicians utilizing Ehave's proprietary AI technology.

The Ehave Dashboard is a data driven platform that has been strategically developed to provide better communication among medical practitioners and health care providers. The cloud based platform can deliver critical features and capabilities to healthcare providers, all while enabling seamless integrations with everything from electronic health records (EHRs) to telehealth providers. The aggregation of data and information into one application has proven effective in streamlining the health process for both patients and providers.

Data integrity is of utmost importance for Ehave and has a far reaching impact when dealing with mental health. We implement our system with an immutable ledger and provide our clinicians with a fully immutable and verifiable history of all application data changes. This provides a complete and accurate way to keep patient records secure. Our key is to help clinical and health processes become transparent by tracking and sequencing records of each and every change to data.

The AI powering the Ehave Dashboard is designed to alter itself when it accesses new data. By accessing the new data, the dashboard “learns.” Our collaboration with clinicians and researchers typically prompts this ability to improve using an objective of minimal error. This allows the system to comprehend which efforts are successful and increase the likelihood of using similar steps in the future.

Alfred Farrington II, Chief Information Officer of Ehave said, “Computer simulation of clinical trials has evolved over the past two decades to full simulation models yielding sound, realistic trial outcomes. One of the primary benefits of the Ehave Dashboard is to improve patient outcomes. Using predictive modeling helps to identify patients at risk for ADHD, ASD, and CHD. Ehave plans to utilize machine learning to empower SickKids hospital to predict patient health outcomes.”

“We are pleased with our recent interaction with The Hospital for Sick Children,” said Ben Kaplan, Chief Executive officer of Ehave. “The clinicians and researchers have exhibited a collaborative approach to reaching a successful path for the final simulations of the clinical trials of the Ehave Dashboard,” concluded Mr. Kaplan.

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. For more information visit: www.ehave.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

