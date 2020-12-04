NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) (CSE: PKK) Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) and ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF).



Accelerating digital transformation is the tailwind driving new global revenue growth opportunities in E-Sports, Fintech, and E-commerce. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Forrest Li, Chairman and Group CEO: “Digital Entertainment a Key Pillar of Growth”

“...Garena had another excellent quarter and achieved several historical highs. We reached more people than ever before, with close to 0.5 billion active users around the globe playing Garena games during the quarter. That represents an increase of 61% year-on-year...Our quarterly paying user number grew at a very strong rate of 91% year-on-year to reach 49.9 million...As a result of this strong user and paying user growth, adjusted revenue for the quarter reached $716.2 million, up 62% year-on-year. Our adjusted EBITDA margin also reached a new record high of 61%...”

“We are also partnering with other global IP holders to create memorable content experiences for our users...In July, we announced a partnership with Netflix for a special in-game crossover with its global hit show, Money Heist. For this, we have worked with Netflix to create a Money Heist-themed in-game takeover, which is expected to be launched in September. Users will be able to enjoy a new game mode inspired by the plot of Money Heist and can purchase virtual skins modelled after the iconic outfits in the TV series.”

“To further enhance user engagement, we have successfully migrated our esports activity online over the last few months. For example, in recent months, we held large scale esports events in both Asia and Latin America. In June, we held the Free Fire Asia all-stars event, featuring both professional players and popular online influencers from India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam competing across several tournaments. In early August, we hosted an online esports event in Latin America called Free Fire Gigantes, featuring the top teams from our pro leagues on the Brazil and Latin America servers...We continue to see strong momentum in user engagement entering into the third quarter even as many of our markets eased their restrictions on movement recently. In fact, in July, Garena hit a new record high in monthly adjusted revenue. Free Fire also hit a new record in monthly paying users in the same month, which more than doubled year-on-year...Looking ahead, we remain fully focused on bringing innovative content and enjoyable experiences to our users. We are confident that high quality and highly engaging content will strengthen their engagement and affinity with our games. This will continue to be the key driver of Garena's long-term success.”

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Highlights: https://bit.ly/2FOjWoC

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: ”Building A Billion Dollar Global E-Sports Business”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela was recently a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream conference. Konrad shares his vision for building ESE into the dominant player in the multi-billion dollar global E-Sports market. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, E-Sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including its K1CK global E-Sports franchise.

Watch ESE Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/2Ic4PGJ

Click Here to Join December 4, ESE CEO LiveChat - 12:30EST start time: https://bit.ly/2JAkBvI

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, ESE CEO Konrad Wasiela, says the company is now ready to scale - expanding its global footprint, with new partnerships with global brands like Porsche, driving revenue growth with aggressive focus on top line sales and margin expansion, and M&A opportunities.

Watch ESE Next Super Stock livestream video: https://bit.ly/2Ic4PGJ

Click Here to Join December 4, ESE CEO LiveChat - 12:30EST start time: https://bit.ly/2JAkBvI

Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) (CSE: PKK) CEO Johnson Joseph: “Pure-Play on China E-Commerce/Streaming Boom”

NEXT SUPER STOCK conference presenter Peak Fintech Group (OTC:PKKFF) (CSE: PKK) CEO Johnson Joseph, recently spoke with Wall Street Reporter’s investor audience about PKKFF fast growing China fintech business which connects small-medium business with commercial lending solutions. PKKFF latest growth initiative is providing fintech solutions to China’s social media influencers who are using streaming platforms for e-commerce. It is estimated that over $100 billion in annual e-commerce revenues is now generated through live streaming shows by China’s social media influencers.

In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, PKKFF CEO Johnson Joseph also shares how Peak Fintech is accelerating significant traction, generating over CD$15.1 million revenue in Q3 (over +300% YOY growth) 2020, and is now ready to start scaling revenues as it enters new markets in coming months. PKKFF’s recently announced partnerships open opportunities to reach thousands more new fintech customers.

Watch PKKFF Next Super Stock (December 3) livestream video: https://bit.ly/3g7qz35

Click here to join NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream: https://bit.ly/3ku9otb

NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) CEO William Ding: ”Building Global Leader in Digital Entertainment”

“...We grew our net revenues year-over-year by nearly 26% to RMB18.2 billion for this quarter, and our net income from continuing operations attributable to our shareholders grew year-over-year by 35% to RMB4.5 billion. Our online games was up 21% in the second quarter year-over-year, reaching net revenue of RMB13.8 billion, driven by the impressive strength of our existing titles. Our flagship, Fantasy Westward Journey series and Westward Journey series, continued their strong performance in the second quarter. As two of the largest and longest-running game IPs in China, both games consistently attract a loyal crowd…”

“...We are very committed to bringing the richest content to Chinese users by introducing exciting global music and incubating independent musicians. In the second quarter, we launched numerous paid live shows for independent bands, giving them more options to stream online during this uncertain time...Beyond our progress in the domestic market, we have also made multiple headway with our international initiatives. Our overseas online game net revenues hit a new record high in the second quarter, propelled by robust performances from Knives Out and Life-After in Japan...”

“...NetEase is best known for our content creation capabilities. This rings true across our different business segments. As we look to the second half of this year, we are more confident and committed than ever to further expanding our reach and bringing relevant, exciting, new products and services to NetEase players, fans and followers around the world...We are excited to lead our next wave of expansion as we continue to build value for all of our stakeholders...”

NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) Q2 2020 Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3kFMNK9

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7