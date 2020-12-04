Company Announcement

4 December 2020

Announcement No. 27

Employee representation in the Board of Directors of NKT A/S

Jack Ejlertsen, who is employee elected member of the NKT A/S Board of Directors has resigned from his position as Operator and Team Coordinator at NKT per 31 December 2020, and consequently he will also step down as member of the Board.

In his place René Dogan, Senior Sales Manager Service at NKT, will join as new member of the Board. He was elected as alternate board member at the most recent ordinary election of employee representatives and alternate members of the Board of Directors of NKT A/S which was held on 15 March 2018.

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654

Media Relations: Helle Gudiksen, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2349 9098

