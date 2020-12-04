Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collagen Market by Product (Gelatin, Collagen Peptide, Native Collagen, Synthetic Collagen), Source (Porcine, Bovine, Chicken, Sheep, Other Sources), and Application (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Healthcare) - Global Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides in-depth analysis of the collagen market in six major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2027. In terms of value, the collagen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach $7.5 billion by 2027, while in terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% reach 683.8 KT by 2027.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing use of collagen in food industries, growing inclination towards protein consumption & nutricosmetics, increasing application in healthcare, and growing use of collagen based on biomaterials.



The collagen market is mainly segmented by type (gelatin, collagen peptide, native collagen, and synthetic collagen), source (bovine, porcine, fish, chicken, sheep, and other sources), application (food and beverage {beverage, confectionery, dairy, meat and fish products, and other applications}, pharmaceuticals {hard gel capsules, soft gel capsules, and microencapsulation}, nutraceuticals {sports nutrition and weight management}, healthcare {wound dressing, tissue regeneration, medical implants, cardiology, research, and drug delivery}, cosmetics, and technical applications), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.



Based on type, the collagen market is mainly segmented into gelatin, collagen peptide, native collagen, and synthetic collagen. In 2020, the gelatin segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall collagen market. This large share is mainly attributed to the increased demand from food & pharmaceutical industries, owing to its outstanding stabilizing features and binding characteristics.



Based on source, the collagen market is segmented into bovine, porcine, fish, chicken, sheep, and other sources. In 2020, the bovine segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall collagen market. This large share is mainly attributed to its several health benefits, such as skin health, tendon reinforcement, bone loss prevention, and arthritis relief. Thus, making bovine collagen one of the most widely used and accepted collagens.



Based on application, the collagen market is mainly segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, healthcare, cosmetics, and technical applications. In 2020, the food and beverage segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall collagen market. This can be attributed to collagen's vast applications across the F&B industry due to its unique gelling and surface behavior properties.



The market is geographically segmented into six major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. In 2020, the North American region is estimated to command the largest share of the overall collagen market. This large share is primarily attributed to the huge consumption of cosmeceuticals and nutraceuticals, rising R&D activities, well-established food and healthcare industry, and easy availability of raw materials. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The key players operating in the collagen market are Rousselot (Netherlands), GELITA AG (Germany), Weishardt (France), Tessenderlo Group NV (Belgium), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), LAPI GELATINE S.p.a. (Italy), ITALGELATINE S.p.A. (Italy), Ewald-Gelatine GmbH (Germany), REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH (Germany), TrobasGelatine B.V. (Netherlands), GELNEX (Brazil), JuncaGelatines SL (Spain), HolistaCollTech Ltd. (Australia), Collagen Solutions Plc (U.K.), and Advanced BioMatrix, Inc. (U.S.).



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of the type, source, application, and countries?

What is the historical market for collagen across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2020-2027?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the collagen market?

Who are the major players in the global market, and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape for the collagen market?

What are the recent developments in the collagen market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the collagen market and how are they competing with other players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Ecosystem

1.2. Currency

1.3. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.1.3. Growth forecast

2.3.2. Market Share Analysis

2.4. Assumptions for The Study

2.5. Limitations for The Study



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Segment Analysis

3.2.1. Type Analysis

3.2.2. Source Analysis

3.2.3. Application Analysis

3.3. Regional Analysis

3.4. Key Players



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Use of Collagen in Food Industries

4.2.2. Growing Protein and Nutricosmetics Consumption

4.2.3. Increasing Application in Healthcare

4.2.4. Increasing Technical Applications

4.2.5. Growing Use of Collagen Based Biomaterials

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Safety Concerns

4.4. Religious Constraints

4.4.1. Growing Use of Alternatives

4.5. Opportunities

4.5.1. Rise In Per Capita Income Opens Untapped Geographies

4.5.2. Growing Food Processing Industry

4.6. Challenges

4.6.1. Safety Concerns

4.6.2. Improving the Processing Technology

4.7. Regulatory Analysis

4.7.1. North America

4.7.2. Europe

4.7.3. Asia-Pacific



5. Impact of Covid-19 On Collagen Market



6. Global Collagen Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Gelatin

6.3. Collagen Peptide (Hydrolyzed Collagen)

6.4. Native Collagen

6.5. Synthetic Collagen



7. Global Collagen Market, by Source

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bovine

7.3. Porcine

7.4. Fish

7.5. Chicken

7.6. Sheep

7.7. Other Sources



8. Global Collagen Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Food and Beverage

8.2.1. Beverage

8.2.2. Confectionery

8.2.3. Dairy

8.2.4. Meat and Fish Products

8.2.5. Other Applications (Sauces, Dressing, & Desserts)

8.3. Pharmaceuticals

8.3.1. Hard Gel Capsules

8.3.2. Soft Gel Capsules

8.3.3. Microencapsulation

8.4. Nutraceuticals

8.4.1. Sports Nutrition

8.4.2. Weight Management

8.5. Healthcare

8.5.1. Wound Dressing

8.5.2. Tissue Regeneration

8.5.3. Medical Implants

8.5.4. Cardiology

8.5.5. Research (Cell Culture & Cell Behavior)

8.5.6. Drug Delivery

8.6. Cosmetics

8.7. Technical Applications (Photography & Ballistic)



9. Geographic Analysis

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.2.3. Mexico

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. India

9.4.3. Japan

9.4.4. Australia

9.4.5. Malaysia

9.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Rest of The World

9.5.1. Latin America

9.5.2. Africa

9.5.3. Middle East



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Rousselot (Part of Darling Ingredients Inc.)

11.2. GELITA AG

11.3. Weishardt

11.4. Tessenderlo Group NV

11.5. Nitta Gelatin Inc.

11.6. LAPI GELATINE S.p.A.

11.7. Italgelatine S.P.A.

11.8. Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

11.9. REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH

11.10. Trobas Gelatine B.V.

11.11. GELNEX

11.12. Junca Gelatines SL

11.13. Holista CollTech Ltd.

11.14. Collagen Solutions Plc

11.15. Advanced BioMatrix, Inc.



12. Appendix

12.1. Questionnaire

12.2. Available Customization



