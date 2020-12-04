NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Michael Amez has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director to expand its middle market investment banking coverage and will focus on advising companies in the technology sector.



Mr. Amez joins Guggenheim from William Blair, where he most recently served as a Partner and Managing Director in the firm’s Technology Investment Banking group. Prior to joining William Blair, he was a member of the Technology, Media, & Telecom Investment Banking group at UBS. Mr. Amez began his career in consulting at Kearny, a global management consulting firm.

“We are excited to welcome Mike to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “Growing our middle market practice is an important focus of our firm, and we have rapidly expanded coverage across a variety of industries. Mike will contribute deep technology expertise and a broad array of client relationships to our technology investment banking practice.”

Mr. Amez earned his B.B.A in corporate strategy from University of Michigan and his M.B.A in finance and accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Mr. Amez is based in Guggenheim’s Chicago office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $295 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/ guggenheimptnrs .

1Assets under management are as of 09.30.2020 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $69bn.

