Dublin, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Obstructive Sleep Apnea - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 'Obstructive Sleep Apnea - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Obstructive Sleep Apnea epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
The Obstructive Sleep Apnea epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the US and Europe. Moreover, the report covers the detailed information of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).
Epidemiology Perspective
This section encompassing Obstructive Sleep Apnea epidemiology, provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries. The Obstructive Sleep Apnea epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to understand the Disease scenario in 7MM better. This segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports, and views of key opinion leaders.
Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation
The Obstructive Sleep Apnea epidemiology covered in the report provides historical and forecasted Obstructive Sleep Apnea epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.
Scope of the Report
Report Highlights
Key Questions Answered
Key Assessments
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Obstructive Sleep Apnea
3. SWOT Analysis for OSA
4. Disease Background and Overview
5. Epidemiology and Patient Population
6. 7MM Epidemiology
7. Treatment
8. Unmet Needs
9. Organizations contributing toward OSA
10. Case Study
10.1. Case Study: Imaging of Apnea Termination in a Patient with Obstructive Sleep Apnea during Natural Sleep
10.2. Treatment of Comorbid Obstructive Sleep Apnea by Upper Airway Stimulation Results in Resolution of Debilitating Symptoms of Restless Legs Syndrome
10.3. Obstructive sleep apnea caused by acromegaly: A case report
10.4. Case Study: Sleep Apnea Diagnosis in a Man with Type 2 Diabetes Improved Control
11. Patient Journey
12. KOL Views
