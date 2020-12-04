Harvia Plc     Stock Exchange Release       4 December 2020 at 19:45 EET

On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 4 December 2020  
Bourse trade BUY
Share HARVIA
Amount 8,000 shares
Average price/share 20.5776EUR
Total Cost 164,620.80EUR

Company now holds a total of 8,000 shares
including the shares repurchased on 4 December 2020.

On behalf of Harvia Plc

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE

Jonathan Nyberg                  Antti Väliaho

Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

Attachment