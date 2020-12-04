Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 4 December 2020 at 19:45 EET
On Nasdaq Helsinki
|Trade date
|4 December 2020
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|HARVIA
|Amount
|8,000
|shares
|Average price/share
|20.5776
|EUR
|Total Cost
|164,620.80
|EUR
Company now holds a total of 8,000 shares
including the shares repurchased on 4 December 2020.
On behalf of Harvia Plc
DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE
Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi
