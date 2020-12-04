Lysaker, 4 December 2020. Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by REC Silicon ASA (the "Company") on 14 October 2020 and 15 October 2020 regarding the successful completion of a private placement raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 1,000 million (the "Private Placement").

A prospectus for listing of the 92,592,592 new shares in the Company issued in connection with the Private Placement was approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway on 4 December 2020. The prospectus and a summary of the prospectus will be available at the Company's website www.recsilicon.com.

