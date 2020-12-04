Poughkeepsie, NY, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa New York announces Dianne Feinstein as the new branch president.

Ms. Feinstein joins Associa with more than 16 years of experience as a community and property portfolio manager. Prior to joining the Associa New York team, she managed a portfolio of properties in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Kentucky, and Florida, developing a vast knowledge of association business, financial, and operations management. An inspirational team leader with a focus on meeting customer needs and engaging with communities, Ms. Feinstein is skilled at working closely with board and committee members, as well as community residents and staff. As the branch president of Associa New York, she will focus on operations, business development, and developing and maintaining strong relationships with clients, communities, and residents.

“Dianne possesses an understanding of community operations and has a history of building strong client relationships that make her uniquely suited to guide Associa New York’s branch operations,” stated Nancy Hastings, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa regional vice president. “Associa New York is committed to providing exceptional customer service, so we are excited to have someone that brings those skills and expertise to the table. Dianne will be leading the team as it continues to provide outstanding management and lifestyle services to our communities, boards, and residents.”

Ms. Feinstein holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Rhodes University.

