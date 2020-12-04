WASHINGTON, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, thirty-eight U.S. Senators today filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court of the United States supporting an application urging the Justices to reverse a lower court ruling that upheld Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order prohibiting private religious schools from holding in-person classes for grades K-12.



The following statement may be attributed to Kelly Shackelford, President, CEO, and Chief Counsel to First Liberty Institute:

The Supreme Court has already made it clear that parents and religious schools are Constitutionally protected to practice the vital role of inculcating their faith and religious teaching to their children. We are grateful to Senator McConnell for his leadership and to all the Senators for joining in the defense of this important religious liberty principle.

Senators joining the brief include United States Senators Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Roger F. Wicker of Mississippi, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Mike Braun of Indiana, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James M. Inhofe of Oklahoma, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Roy Blunt of Missouri, John Boozman of Arkansas, John Hoeven of North Dakota, Steve Daines of Montana, Jerry Moran of Kansas, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, James E. Risch of Idaho, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Tim Scott of South Carolina, John Thune of South Dakota, John Barrasso of Wyoming, David Perdue of Georgia, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Bill Cassidy, M.D. of Louisiana, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, John Cornyn of Texas, Richard Shelby of Alabama, Mike Lee of Utah, Rick Scott of Florida, Ted Cruz of Texas, Marco Rubio of Florida, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Todd Young of Indiana, and Richard Burr of North Carolina.

You can read the brief here.

