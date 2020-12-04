STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armen Keteyian, an 11-time Emmy Award winning journalist and former chief investigative correspondent for CBS News, will appear on the Voice America Talk Radio Network national podcast Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek on Tuesday, Dec. 8.



“Armen Keteyian is one of the most widely recognized and finest journalists of our time. Beloved by several generations of Americans for his honest and compelling delivery of the news and respected as an expert on ‘all things sports,’ there are few others who have enjoyed the celebrated career that he has,” Meek said. “His tenacity and grit to meet his career goals are an inspiration, let alone the trust Americans have placed in him to deliver the news during a time when uncertainty surrounds various sectors of the media. Despite his many successes, Armen remains humble and true to his Midwestern roots. As someone who reveres his interviewing prowess, I am excited to see him take on the role of interviewee.”

Keteyian spent over a decade in various roles at CBS News in New York. He was the lead correspondent for “60 Minutes Sports” on Showtime, the Chief Investigative Correspondent for CBS News, and a longtime contributing correspondent to “60 Minutes.” In his role as a former Writer-Reporter for Sports Illustrated, Keteyian reported on subjects ranging from corruption in college athletics to sports gambling in America. Most recently, he served as Anchor and Executive Producer for The Athletic, the digital sports media company. Keteyian is also the author or co-author of 11 books, including the No. 1 New York Times best-selling biography “Tiger Woods,” set to be an HBO documentary in 2021.

“Armen Keteyian will speak directly about the current state of journalism in the United States, the role that ethics ultimately plays within the profession and how those ethics can translate into everyday life, as well as the integrity of modern day sports through the lens of his experiences from the sidelines to the locker room to the corporate suites,” Meek said.

Each week Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, medicine, politics, and public policy. Meek, co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

