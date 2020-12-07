FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, announces Ethertronics’ extensive range of high-performance, high-reliability external antennas designed to provide immediate, standardized solutions for a wide range of cross-market applications with challenging space, weight, and performance requirements. The nine antenna series offer a wide variety of small, low-profile form factors ruggedized and environmentally sealed for use in heavy-duty and harsh-environment applications. The range also offers optional cable connections for greater design flexibility and RoHS and REACH compliance for global utility and international compatibility. Ideal applications for the nine external antenna series extend across the automotive, industrial, agricultural, networking, medical, retail, energy, and transportation industries and include remote monitoring, gateways and access points, point-of-sale terminals, IoT devices, telematics, digital signage, smart homes, smart grids, logistics, tracking, and industrial devices.

The AVX/Ethertronics range of compact and low-profile, high-performance, high-reliability external antennas is optimized to provide immediate, standardized solutions for an expansive range of demanding harsh-environment applications, and is comprised of GNSS/LTE MIMO Three-in-One External Antennas (X1005245), LTE External Antennas (X1005246), GNSS External Antennas (X1005247), GNSS/DSRC Two-in-One External Antennas (X1005248), GPS/GLONASS and LTE Two-in-One External Antennas (X1005249), Wi-Fi External Antennas (X1005323), LTE MIMO/GNSS/Wi-Fi MIMO Five-in-One External Antennas (X1005324), GPS/GLONASS and LTE Two-in-One External Antennas (X1005243), and GNSS/LTE/Wi-Fi 3-in-1 External Antennas (X1005244). Leveraging a combination of advanced satellite and wireless communications technologies, as well as Ethertronics’ proven expertise in innovative antenna design, the external antennas in these nine series can measure as low as 6.7mm (±1.0mm) in height and support a range of both high-band and ultra-high-band frequencies extending from 698–5,920MHz with high reliability, efficiency, and gain characteristics. Available with foam adhesive and screw nut mounting options, these antennas also employ IPX5 and IPX7 sealing protection and withstand operating temperatures extending from -40° to 85°C.

“Ethertronics’ new range of external antennas leverages a combination of advanced satellite and wireless communication technologies to deliver outstanding performance designed to meet widespread cross-market demand for ruggedized solutions in harsh-environment applications extending across the industrial and transportation industries,” said Alexander Hall, field applications engineer, AVX. “By offering a variety of standard antenna products, we can provide engineers with significant cost- and time-savings, eliminate the need for design fees, reduce cycle times, and hasten time to market.”

For more information about Ethertronics' extensive range of external antennas, please click the embedded series-specific links above, or visit the AVX Antenna Solutions product page, which features a new, user-friendly filtering tool that makes it easier to filter options for specific antenna products. For availability, please visit Digi-Key, Mouser, or TTI, Inc. For implementation assistance, including best practices for antenna tuning, please click here. For all other inquiries, please visit www.avx.com, email inquiry@avx.com, follow them on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram, like them on Facebook, call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

