7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.4% CAGR to reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 17.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global 3D Audio market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The 3D Audio market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15% and 13.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Services Segment Corners a 17.2% Share in 2020



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$664.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 173-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3D Sound Labs

Auro Technologies

Barco Audio Technologies (ISONO Sound)

Comhear Inc.

Core Sound LLC

Dear Reality GmbH

Dolby Laboratories, Inc.

DTS, Inc.

Dysonics

Hooke Audio

Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG

VisiSonics Corporation

Waves Audio Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

3D Audio Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for 3D Audio by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Personal/In-house

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Personal/In-house by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal/In-house by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US 3D Audio Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 20: USA Historic Review for 3D Audio by Component -

Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software and

Services or the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Personal/In-house and Commercial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Personal/In-house and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal/In-house and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for 3D Audio by Component -

Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software

and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by

End-Use - Personal/In-house and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Personal/In-house and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal/In-house and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for 3D Audio by Component -

Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software and

Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by

End-Use - Personal/In-house and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Personal/In-house and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal/In-house and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 38: China Historic Review for 3D Audio by Component -

Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software and

Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by

End-Use - Personal/In-house and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 41: China Historic Review for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Personal/In-house and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal/In-house and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European 3D Audio Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for 3D Audio by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for 3D Audio by Component -

Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software

and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by

End-Use - Personal/In-house and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Personal/In-house and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal/In-house and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 53: France Historic Review for 3D Audio by Component -

Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software

and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by

End-Use - Personal/In-house and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 56: France Historic Review for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Personal/In-house and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal/In-house and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for 3D Audio by Component -

Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software

and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by

End-Use - Personal/In-house and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Personal/In-house and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal/In-house and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for 3D Audio by Component -

Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software and

Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by

End-Use - Personal/In-house and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

hrough 2027



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Personal/In-house and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal/In-house and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 71: UK Historic Review for 3D Audio by Component -

Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware, Software and

Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio by End-Use

- Personal/In-house and Commercial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: UK Historic Review for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Personal/In-house and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal/In-house and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio

by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for 3D Audio by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 78: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio

by End-Use - Personal/In-house and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for 3D Audio by

End-Use - Personal/In-house and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personal/In-house and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio

by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 3D Audio by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio

by End-Use - Personal/In-house and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Personal/In-house and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personal/In-house and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio

by Component - Hardware, Software and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for 3D Audio by

Component - Hardware, Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 90: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware,

Software and Services for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for 3D Audio

by End-Use - Personal/In-house and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for 3D Audio by End-Use -

Personal/In-house and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for 3D Audio by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Personal/In-house and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

