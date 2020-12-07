Dublin, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enteric Disease Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global enteric disease testing market experienced moderate growth during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global enteric disease testing market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
Enteric diseases are caused by the entering of microorganisms, such as viruses, bacteria and parasites, in the body through the mouth. These pathogens can be acquired through contaminated food and water or by encountering feces of an animal or infected person. The common symptoms of enteric diseases are abdominal cramps, vomiting, nausea and anorexia that can lead to loss of fluids and essential nutrients from the body. In recent years, advancements in diagnostic technologies have revolutionized enteric disease testing and significantly increased the detection rates in symptomatic individuals.
The improper drainage and sanitation systems, unsafe drinking water and unhygienic living conditions can significantly increase the risk of enteric diseases. This, along with a substantial rise in medical tourism in recent years, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Besides this, the increasing awareness among individuals about the benefits of early diagnosis is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.
Apart from this, several international agencies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), are conducting awareness programs and setting up healthcare camps in different countries to promote the testing of enteric diseases.
Moreover, several key players are focusing on the commercialization of novel testing technologies, which is contributing to the market growth.
Furthermore, as human coronaviruses cases are associated with enteric diseases, several healthcare institutes are conducting studies to find interrelation between enteric disease and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Enteric Disease Testing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Reagents and Consumables
6.2 Equipment
7 Market Breakup by Technique
7.1 Molecular Diagnostics
7.2 Immunodiagnostics
8 Market Breakup by Disease Type
8.1 Bacterial Enteric Disease
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Major Types
8.1.2.1 C. Difficile
8.1.2.2 Campylobacteriosis
8.1.2.3 Cholera
8.1.2.4 E. Coli
8.1.2.5 H. Pylori
8.1.2.6 Salmonellosis
8.1.2.7 Shigellosis
8.1.3 Market Forecast
8.2 Viral Enteric Disease
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Major Types
8.2.2.1 Rotavirus
8.2.2.2 Norovirus
8.2.2.3 Others
8.2.3 Market Forecast
8.3 Parasitic Enteric Disease
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Major Types
8.3.2.1 Amebiasis
8.3.2.2 Cryptosporidiosis
8.3.2.3 Giardiasis
8.3.3 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by End User
9.1 Hospital Diagnostic Laboratories
9.2 Independent Diagnostic Laboratories
9.3 Academic and Research Institutes
9.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5d006
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: