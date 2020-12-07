Dublin, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enteric Disease Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global enteric disease testing market experienced moderate growth during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global enteric disease testing market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



Enteric diseases are caused by the entering of microorganisms, such as viruses, bacteria and parasites, in the body through the mouth. These pathogens can be acquired through contaminated food and water or by encountering feces of an animal or infected person. The common symptoms of enteric diseases are abdominal cramps, vomiting, nausea and anorexia that can lead to loss of fluids and essential nutrients from the body. In recent years, advancements in diagnostic technologies have revolutionized enteric disease testing and significantly increased the detection rates in symptomatic individuals.



The improper drainage and sanitation systems, unsafe drinking water and unhygienic living conditions can significantly increase the risk of enteric diseases. This, along with a substantial rise in medical tourism in recent years, represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Besides this, the increasing awareness among individuals about the benefits of early diagnosis is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.



Apart from this, several international agencies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), are conducting awareness programs and setting up healthcare camps in different countries to promote the testing of enteric diseases.



Moreover, several key players are focusing on the commercialization of novel testing technologies, which is contributing to the market growth.



Furthermore, as human coronaviruses cases are associated with enteric diseases, several healthcare institutes are conducting studies to find interrelation between enteric disease and the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global enteric disease testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global enteric disease testing market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technique?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disease type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global enteric disease testing market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Enteric Disease Testing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Reagents and Consumables

6.2 Equipment



7 Market Breakup by Technique

7.1 Molecular Diagnostics

7.2 Immunodiagnostics



8 Market Breakup by Disease Type

8.1 Bacterial Enteric Disease

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Major Types

8.1.2.1 C. Difficile

8.1.2.2 Campylobacteriosis

8.1.2.3 Cholera

8.1.2.4 E. Coli

8.1.2.5 H. Pylori

8.1.2.6 Salmonellosis

8.1.2.7 Shigellosis

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 Viral Enteric Disease

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Major Types

8.2.2.1 Rotavirus

8.2.2.2 Norovirus

8.2.2.3 Others

8.2.3 Market Forecast

8.3 Parasitic Enteric Disease

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Major Types

8.3.2.1 Amebiasis

8.3.2.2 Cryptosporidiosis

8.3.2.3 Giardiasis

8.3.3 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Hospital Diagnostic Laboratories

9.2 Independent Diagnostic Laboratories

9.3 Academic and Research Institutes

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

BD (Becton and Dickinson and Company)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biomerica Inc.

Biomerieux SA

Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

Coris BioConcept

DiaSorin

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Quest Diagnostics.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5d006

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900