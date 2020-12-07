WINOOSKI, Vt., Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, a research-backed online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students’ reading proficiency, engaged online attendees during the 2020 International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Conference & Expo. During the event, dubbed ISTE20 Live, Reading Plus showcased how technology and data can change the way literacy is taught.



Reading Plus, which improves reading proficiency between 2.0 to 2.5 grade levels in a single school year, is used by more than 5,000 schools and over one million students each year. It develops comprehension, vocabulary, and silent reading fluency, and is the only program that addresses the physical aspect of reading to help build students’ stamina and motivation. Reading Plus’s patented Guided Window leads readers’ eyes across a piece of text, strengthening the necessary visual skills associated with reading efficiency and fluency.

“ISTE20 Live provided a wonderful online platform to highlight how technology and data can unite to change the way educators teach reading, especially when faced with the current educational landscape,” said Steven Guttentag, CEO of Reading Plus. “Reading Plus adapts to each student’s reading level, allowing everyone to learn and grow at their own pace. The actionable information our program provides for teachers empowers them to enrich instruction both online and in the classroom.”

During the virtual show, visitors had the opportunity to watch a demonstration of the Reading Plus program and sign up for an in-depth demo with their dedicated regional representative. A live chat enabled show attendees to ask questions about choosing the right reading program for their schools, and learn how Reading Plus has helped educators navigate virtual, in-person, and hybrid learning models.

To learn more about the benefits of Reading Plus, visit www.readingplus.com .