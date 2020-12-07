Dublin, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Signage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital signage market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global digital signage market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Digital signage refers to a centralized content distribution platform used to playback information on multiple display screens. It shows advertisements or messages to the targeted audience through content management software (CMS) and a back-end operating computer connected to a media player.
It utilizes devices, such as projectors, LCD, LED and plasma displays, to project or show the information, including live weather forecasts, news, television programs, menus, flight schedules, calendars and advertisements. Digital signages are commonly used in various sectors such as retail, entertainment, hospitality, education, corporate, healthcare, transport, etc. They enable the organizations to engage with a broader audience and create a centralized network for digital communications to enhance the uniformity and effectiveness of the marketing activities.
Rapid digitalization, along with the increasing demand for effective advertisement tools, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread utilization of electronic large-screen displays in various industrial sectors, such as retail, hospitality, entertainment, banking, healthcare, education and transport, is stimulating the market growth. For instance, in the banking sector, digital signages are used in automated teller machines (ATMs) and e-banking centers to display motion messages, digitalized promotion of products and remote content updating and management.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of biometric technology with digital signage products, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In line with this, modern product variants are equipped with gaze trackers and heat path trackers that locate the area that is attracting the most consumers, thereby enabling organizations to monitor consumer behavior and gaining meaningful insights.
Other factors, including improvements in the LCD/LED technologies, along with increasing expenditures on brand promotions and advertisements, are anticipated to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being BARCO, Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar), LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Shanghai Goodview Electronics, Sharp (Foxconn Group) and Sony.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Digital Signage Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Video Walls
6.2 Video Screen
6.3 Transparent LED Screen
6.4 Digital Poster
6.5 Kiosks
6.6 Others
7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Hardware
7.2 Software
7.3 Service
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 LCD/LED
8.2 Projection
8.3 Others
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Retail
9.2 Hospitality
9.3 Entertainment
9.4 Stadiums and Playgrounds
9.5 Corporate
9.6 Banking
9.7 Healthcare
9.8 Education
9.9 Transport
9.10 Others
10 Market Breakup by Location
10.1 Indoor
10.2 Outdoor
11 Market Breakup by Size
11.1 Below 32 Inches
11.2 32 to 52 Inches
11.3 More than 52 Inches
12 Market Breakup by Region
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Porters Five Forces Analysis
18 Competitive Landscape
18.1 Market Structure
18.2 Key Players
18.3 Profiles of Key Players
