The global digital signage market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the global digital signage market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Digital signage refers to a centralized content distribution platform used to playback information on multiple display screens. It shows advertisements or messages to the targeted audience through content management software (CMS) and a back-end operating computer connected to a media player.



It utilizes devices, such as projectors, LCD, LED and plasma displays, to project or show the information, including live weather forecasts, news, television programs, menus, flight schedules, calendars and advertisements. Digital signages are commonly used in various sectors such as retail, entertainment, hospitality, education, corporate, healthcare, transport, etc. They enable the organizations to engage with a broader audience and create a centralized network for digital communications to enhance the uniformity and effectiveness of the marketing activities.



Rapid digitalization, along with the increasing demand for effective advertisement tools, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread utilization of electronic large-screen displays in various industrial sectors, such as retail, hospitality, entertainment, banking, healthcare, education and transport, is stimulating the market growth. For instance, in the banking sector, digital signages are used in automated teller machines (ATMs) and e-banking centers to display motion messages, digitalized promotion of products and remote content updating and management.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of biometric technology with digital signage products, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. In line with this, modern product variants are equipped with gaze trackers and heat path trackers that locate the area that is attracting the most consumers, thereby enabling organizations to monitor consumer behavior and gaining meaningful insights.



Other factors, including improvements in the LCD/LED technologies, along with increasing expenditures on brand promotions and advertisements, are anticipated to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being BARCO, Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar), LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Shanghai Goodview Electronics, Sharp (Foxconn Group) and Sony.



