The Board of Directors for Wirtek A/S raises the expectations for the third time this year based on an updated prognosis for 2020.

The capacity utilization remains high, and there are no significant uncertainties concerning the 2020 results. The Board of Directors has therefore decided to raise our 2020 expectations for pre-tax profit to DKK 2.9 – 3.1 million (up from previously DKK 2.4 – 2.7 million), a growth of 116% – 131% compared to 2019.

Revenue for 2020 is expected to be in the interval DKK 27,3 – 27,7 million, a growth of 18% – 19% compared to 2019.





About Wirtek

Wirtek is a Danish IT outsourcing company. Since 2001, we have been teaming up with companies to help them create great software solutions and electronic equipment products.

Several clients have been with us for 10+ years, so we can confidently say that in outsourcing, the quality of the relationship matters just as much as the quality of the delivered software. Our clients get state-of-the-art technical solutions and a committed team that works with them as if it were their own.

Wirtek has offices in Denmark (HQ + sales) and three development and test centres in Romania, and we are 100+ colleagues. Wirtek was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2006.





Further information:

Michael Aaen, CEO, Wirtek A/S, Phone: +45 2529 7575, E-mail: ir@wirtek.com

Niels Jernes Vej 10, 9220 Aalborg Ø, www.wirtek.com

Kent Mousten Sørensen, Chairman, Wirtek A/S, Phone: +45 2125 9001

Per Vestergaard, Certified Advisor, CDI Global, Phone: +45 2176 4317

