Toronto, ON, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revera Inc., a leading owner, operator, developer and investor in the senior living sector, today announced the launch of its Expert Advisory Panel’s report entitled: A Perfect Storm: The COVID-19 Experience for Revera and the Long Term Care Sector.
Earlier this year, Revera engaged a panel of external experts with global experience in a range of relevant fields to review Revera’s experience with Covid-19 from March to September. The mandate of the panel was to identify practical and actionable opportunities for improvement and develop implementable best practices. All of the pertinent data the company had gathered during timewave 1 as well as the background and history of the organization’s response to COVID-19 was provided to these experts as was final editorial control for the contents of the report.
“Revera was especially focused on gaining insights that could help them prepare for future pandemics, including future waves of COVID-19, and shared all relevant data with us,” said Dr. Bob Bell, Chair of the Expert Advisory Panel. “They gave us full editorial control and have already implemented many of our recommendations and are in the process of implementing others.”
According to Dr. Bell, the Expert Advisory Panel’s key findings fall into four broad categories:
Community prevalence is a key driver of infection rates in long term care:
Surveillance testing introduced in Ontario should be adopted by other provinces:
Building design is key, and governments need to accelerate the redevelopment of aging long-term care infrastructure:
Governments and operators need to address the long-standing staffing challenges that were exacerbated by the pandemic
“The first wave of COVID-19 in the long term care sector broke our hearts, but steeled our will,” said Tom Wellner, president and chief executive officer of Revera. “All of Revera united behind our pandemic response plan with a singular goal: to analyze our collective experiences and implement changes quickly in advance of the second wave.” Revera has not only already implemented many of the expert panel’s recommendations, but has also shared many of these suggestions with other participants in the industry, including providing our thoughts during Revera’s testimony at the Ontario Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission.
“Today’s report launch is dedicated to the men and women who work in the senior living sector, and those who live in congregate settings in Canada. I am very proud of the people who work at Revera, and all who choose to work in our sector, for their heroic efforts during this global pandemic,” added Mr. Wellner.
“We know much more now than we did when the virus first arrived in Canada,” said Dr. Rhonda Collins, chief medical officer for Revera. “We are grateful for the excellent work of this panel of esteemed experts, and to Dr. Bell for his leadership chairing the group. Their insights have helped us as we manage through the second wave of COVID-19.”
To ensure the report findings and recommendations were written in a way that made the panel’s findings accessible to the public, Revera employees, residents and their families, the company engaged noted health journalist Carolyn Abraham to draft the report based on the consultations with the experts. Dr. Bell, in his role as Chair of the Expert Advisory Panel, retained final editorial control, working directly with Ms. Abraham to finalize the report.
External Advisory Panel
Special thanks to our expert advisory panel for their hard work and insights. Members of the panel contributed their advice and recommendations on a voluntary basis:
