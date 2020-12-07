New York, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Scooter Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835595/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the electric scooter market looks promising with opportunities in the retro, standing, and folding scooter markets. The global electric scootermarket is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $16.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 0.5% to 2.5% from 2020 to 2025 The major drivers for this market are increasing consumer awareness regarding eco-friendly transportation, stringent environmental regulations, rising government incentives and subsidies programs, and growing adoption of e-scooter sharing service.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing adoption of e-scooter sharing, and development of lightweight lithium battery for E-scooters.



Electric scooter technologies have evolved through number of stages as presented in figure below:

Evolution of Electric Scooter Technologies



In this market, retro electric scooter is the largest market by product type, whereas plug-in is the largest by technology type. Growth in various segments in the elctric scooter market are given below:

Electric Scooter Market by Segments



The study includes the electric scooter market size and forecast for the electric scooter market through 2025, segmented by product type, by technology, by battery type, by voltage type, and by region, as follows:



Electric Scooter Market by Product Type [$M Shipment from 2014 to 2025]

• Retro Electric Scooter

• Standing Electric Scooter

• Folding Electric Scooter



Electric Scooter Market by Technology [$M Shipment from 2014 to 2025]

• Plug-in

• Battery



Electric Scooter Market by Battery Type [$M Shipment from 2014 to 2025]

• Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)

• Lithium Ion

• Others



Electric Scooter Market by Voltage Type [$M Shipment from 2014 to 2025]

• 24 V

• 36 V

• 48 V

• >48 V



Electric Scooter Market by Region [Volume (Million Units) and $ M Shipment from 2014 to 2025]

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• The Rest of the World

• Brazil

• Turkey

Some of the electric scooter companies profiled in this report include NIU Technologies, Terra Motors Corporation, Vmoto Limited, Yadea Technology Group Co, BMW Mottard International, Jiangsu Xinri Electric Vehicle Co., Gogoro Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Mahindra Genze, and Govecs Group are the major electric scooter manufacturers.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that retro electric scooter will remain the largest segment as it provides longer driving range, lower economical maintenance cost with reduced noise level.



On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that sealed lead acid batteries will remain the largest segment due to its low cost. Lithium ion battery is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its faster charging rate and higher energy density properties.



APAC will remain the largest region due to growing concerns on environmental pollution, and rising investment from Chinese government to develop charging stations infrastructure. North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to emergence of electric scooter sharing fleets, easy availability of smart charging stations, and increasing use of electric scooters in food and beverage delivery services.



Some of the features of this report:



• Market size estimates: Electric scooter market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Tons) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region, application and end user industry

• Segmentation analysis: Electric scooter market size by product type, technology, battery type, and by voltage in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional analysis: Electric scooter market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of electric scooter in the electric scooter market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of electric scooter in the electric scooter market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the electric scooter market by product type (retro electric scooter, standing electric scooter, and folding electric scooter), by battery type (Sealed Lead Acid Battery, Lithium Ion battery, Others), by voltage type (24V, 36V, 48V and >48V) by technology plug-in and battery), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this electric scooter market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this electric scooter market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this electric scooter market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the electric scooter market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the electric scooter market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this electric scooter market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the electric scooter industry?



Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 198

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Million Units

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By product type (retro, standing, and folding), By technology (plug-in and battery), By battery type (sealed lead acid, lithium ion, and others), By voltage type (24 V, 36 V, 48 V, >48 V)



Regional Scope North America (The United States,Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Russia, the UK, and Italy), Asia Pacific (China and Japan), and RoW (Brazil and Turkey)

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

