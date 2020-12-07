Calgary, Alberta, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Ltd. (UFA) has announced bonuses to its front-line team members. “Recognizing that our front-line teams have been on an incredible journey over the last few months, we want to reward performance, as well as show our appreciation with a special one-time bonus for front-line team members,” says Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Bingley. “At UFA, we know that people are our greatest resource and we hope that this gesture demonstrates how grateful we are for their dedication and loyalty.”

On November 24, 2020, the Alberta government announced new restrictions which include limiting occupancy at all indoor locations to 25 per cent and mandatory masking in Calgary and Edmonton indoor workplaces. UFA Farm & Ranch Supply stores and Petroleum Agencies continue to remain open adhering to the new guidelines, and front-line workers continue to serve members and customers.

In light of the recent announcement, UFA is also pleased to share that this recognition bonus has been paid within the current pay period. “Over this past year, UFA’s front-line team members have faced unprecedented challenges as a result of COVID-19, and during this time, the strength of our co-operative was truly demonstrated,” says Bingley. “With every new protocol, through every new restriction, our front-line teams remained dedicated to serving our members and customers, providing the essential products and services they required at a critical time for their operations, and most importantly keeping everyone safe while doing so.”

“We want to assure our members and customers that UFA recognizes the important role they play in Canada’s agricultural and energy sectors,” says Scott Bolton, President and CEO. “We are committed to maintaining safe, reliable operations to ensure members are able to access the products and services they require. We are grateful to them for their trust in us, and to our dedicated front-line teammates who work incredibly hard to serve them, each and every day. In uncertain times like these, we must, once again, come together to serve members and customers. We’ve done it before, and we can do it again,” says Bolton.

In a continued effort to provide the best possible service from locations that remain safe and reliable, UFA has implemented several measures and options for customers to get what they need, conveniently and safely. Visit UFA.com to find out more.

Trish Nixon UFA Co-operative Ltd. 403-875-7595 trish.nixon@ufa.com