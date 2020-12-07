New York, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "BMI Prepreg Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835588/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the bismaleimide (BMI) prepreg market looks promising with opportunities in the defense, commercial aerospace and general aviation industries. The global bismaleimide (BMI) prepreg market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to grow by 2025 with a CAGR of 4% to 6% from 2020 to 2025. The major driver for this market is increasing demand for high temperature-resistance composites material to replace metals in applications where extreme heat and harsh environmental conditions is most critical.



Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the BMI prepreg industry includes increasing penetration of BMI prepreg in out-of-autoclave technology.



In this market, defense is the largest end use industry of global BMI prepreg, whereas fabric BMI prepreg is largest by reinforcement type. Growth in various segments of the BMI prepreg market are given below:

BMI Prepreg Market by Segments



The study includes the BMI Prepreg market size and forecast for the BMI prepreg market through 2025, segmented by end use industry, application, weave type, cure type and by region as follows:

BMI Prepreg Market by End-Use Industry

• Defense

• Commercial Aerospace

• General Aviation

• Others

BMI Prepreg Market by Application

• Tooling

• Airframe

• Nacelles

• Others

BMI Prepreg Market by Weave Type

• Fabric/Woven BMI Prepreg

• Unidirectional BMI Prepreg

• BMI Prepreg Market by Cure Type

• Autoclave

• Out-of-Autoclave

• Others

BMI Prepreg Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Rest of the World (ROW)

Some of the BMI prepreg companies profiled in this report include Cytec Solvay Group, Hexcel Corporation, Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon, Gurit and others



Within BMI prepreg market, defense will remain the largest end-use industry and it is also expected to witness higest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand of BMI prepreg in high heat resisitence applications in military aircrafts and missles.



North America will remain the largest region due to a growing demand for lightweight and high heat resistance materials in defense, commercial aerospace, and general aviation industries. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in the defense budgets of China and India.



Some of the features of this report:



• Market size estimates: BMI prepreg market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by end use industry.

• Segmentation analysis: BMI prepreg market size by end use industry, application, weave type , cure type , and product in terms of value shipment.

• Regional analysis: BMI prepreg market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of BMI prepreg in the BMI prepreg market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of BMI prepreg in the BMI pregpreg market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1.

What are some of the most promising, high-growth of bismaleimide (BMI) prepreg market by end-use industry (defense, commercial aircraft, general aircraft and others) by application (tooling, airframe, nacelles and others), by reinforcement type (fabric/woven BMI prepreg and unidirectional BMI prepreg), by cure type (autoclave, out-of-autoclave and others), regional (North America, Europe APAC, and ROW).

Q.2.

Which application segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.

What are the key factors affecting the market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the BMI pregpreg market?

Q.5.

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this BMI pregpreg market?

Q.6.

What are the emerging trends in this BMI pregpreg market and reasons behind them?

Q.7.

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the BMI pregpreg market?

Q.8.

What are the new developments in the BMI pregpreg market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9.

Who are the major players in this BMI pregpreg market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10.

What are some of the competitive products in this BMI pregpreg market and how great of a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q.11.

What M & A activities have transpired in the last 5 years in this BMI pregpreg market and how have they affected the industry?

