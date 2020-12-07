On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.
The following transactions have been executed from 30 November to 4 December 2020:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|3,800
|149.18
|566,896
| 30 November 2020
1 December 2020
2 December 2020
3 December 2020
4 December 2020
| 750
650
800
800
800
| 143.92
147.23
150.25
150.38
153.44
| 107,940
95,700
120,200
120,304
122,752
|Accumulated under the programme
|6,520
|925,515
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 30 November – 4 December 2020 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 6,520 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.084% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments
MT Højgaard Holding A/S
Søborg, DENMARK
Appendix - Overview of transactions (30 November 2020 - 4 December 2020)FILE URL | Copy the link below
MTHH Company Announcement 21 - Share buy-back programme transactionsFILE URL | Copy the link below