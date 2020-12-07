New York, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wheelchair Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835583/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the wheelchair market looks promising with opportunities in homecare and health institutions. The global wheelchair market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $7.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4% to 7% from 2020 to 2025 . The major drivers for this market are growing elderly population, rising spinal cord injuries, and increasing obesity rate.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the wheel chair industry, include increase adoption of power assistance device and development of hybrid concept wheelchair. Invacare, Pride Mobility Products, Sunrise Medical, Ottobock, Permobil, Drive Medical, LEVO, and 21st Century Scientific are among the major suppliers of wheelchair market.



Wheelchair opportunities and technologies have evolved through number of stages as presented in figure below:

Evolution of Wheelchair Opportunities



In this market, manual wheelchair is the largest product type of wheelchair, whereas bariatric wheelchair is the largest in design and function. Growth in various segments of the wheelchair market are given below:

Wheelchair Market by Segments



The study includes the wheel chair market size and forecast for the wheelchair market through 2025, segmented by wheel chair type, category, design and function, end use and the region as follows:



Wheelchair Market by Wheel Chair Type [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Manual Wheelchair

• Power Wheelchair



Wheelchair Market by Category [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Adult Wheelchair

• Pediatric Wheelchair



Wheelchair Market by Design and Function [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Basic Wheelchair

• Sports Wheelchair

• Bariatric Wheelchair

• Standing Wheelchair

• Others



Wheelchair Market by End Use [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Homecare

• Healthcare Institutions and Others



Wheelchair Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 to 2025]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• The Rest of the World

Some of the wheelchair companies profiled in this report include Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Sunrise Medical Limited, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH,Permobil AB and others.



The analyst forecasts that the power wheelchair is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for multi-functionality wheelchair, such as tilt in, reclining, and standing wheelchair.



Within this market, basic, sports, bariatric, and standing wheelchairs are used in various applications. Basic wheelchair will remain the largest segment due to easy availability and low cost.



North America will remain the largest region due to an increasing obesity rate and growing elderly population. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing government healthcare expenditure, rising disabled population, and increasing in development of medical facilities.



Some of the features of this report:



• Market size estimates: wheelchair market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (thousand units) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by wheel chair type, category, design and function and end use industry.

• Segmentation analysis: wheelchair market size by wheel chair type and end use industry in terms of value shipment.

• Regional analysis: wheelchair market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of wheelchair in the wheelchair market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of wheelchair in the wheelchair market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, growth opportunities for global wheelchair market by product (manual and power wheelchair), category (adult and pediatric wheelchair), function (basic, sports, bariatric, standing wheelchair, and others), end use (homecare and healthcare institution and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (ROW)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?



Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 172

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Thousand Units

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By product (manual and power wheelchair), By category (adult and pediatric wheelchair), By function (basic, sports, bariatric, standing wheelchair, and others), and By end use (homecare and healthcare institution and others)

Regional Scope North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (United Kingdom, and Germany), Asia Pacific (Japan, and China), and RoW

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05835583/?utm_source=GNW



