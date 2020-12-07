WALTHAM, Mass, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, the market’s leading provider of multi-petabyte data storage solutions, today announced that it has signed an agreement to make immixGroup its public sector distributor, creating significant new opportunities for value-added resellers (VARs) to grow their business by selling Infinidat’s proven storage solutions into the government market.



Under the terms of the agreement, immixGroup will add Infinidat’s storage platform and services to its U.S.-based federal, state and local government purchasing vehicles. This relationship makes available to government agencies Infinidat’s innovative acquisition model with elastic pricing and flexible options, giving VARS a compelling value proposition to penetrate and expand in the government market.

“As government agencies accelerate digital transformation, we are empowering our partners to build services and solutions on our proven, state-of-the-art platform to help government agencies reduce the risk, cost and complexity of their most important asset, their data,” said Mitch Diodato, Channel Sales Director at Infinidat “By forming a relationship with a leading distributor and broadening access through immixGroup’s contract purchasing vehicles, we’re providing differentiated storage solutions that are otherwise unavailable to government agencies and partners through legacy enterprise storage providers.”

With the addition of Infinidat’s platforms and services, immixGroup gains a new distribution relationship that provides market-leading storage solutions. The resellers who are already aligned with immixGroup and are supporting government agencies now have access to Infinidat’s solutions and proven customer support and services. This makes it easier for government agencies to procure proven enterprise storage solutions from Infinidat, which has had success in the commercial market for nearly a decade.

immixGroup, an Arrow Electronics company, is a value-added distributor that helps technology companies do business with the government. immixGroup enables IT manufacturers and solution providers to grow their public sector business and accelerate the sales cycle. Government agencies trust immixGroup to provide reliable access to a wide range of enterprise software and hardware products through their preferred contracts and business partners. Infinidat’s newly formed relationship with immixGroup is an extension of its existing relationship with Arrow Electronics.

Infinidat ‘s product offerings are available immediately from immixGroup. For more information please contact: Mitch Diodato – Americas: partner@infinidat.com or immixGroup sales: Infinidat@immixgroup.com.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company was founded by storage industry pioneer, Moshe Yanai, in 2011 and has shipped over 6.6EB worldwide to date. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

