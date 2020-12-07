Denver, CO and Houston, TX, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eatNgage and Bichsel Medical Marketing Group (BMMG) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership bringing the world’s first healthcare-specific and compliant webinar dining room to the medical industry.

Now, more than ever, it is difficult for companies in the healthcare industry to connect and interact with their customers. Traditional meetings, lunch and learns, dinner symposia, etc. are all on hold, forcing in-person interactions to take place over the internet, where there are thousands of industry webinars and offerings from companies vying for the time and attention of the healthcare professional (HCP).

BMMG and eatNgage’s partnership offers a one-of-a-kind platform that integrates with existing video conferencing software and allows representatives from the medical industry to compliantly wine and dine HCPs while they engage in open discussions or procedural presentations remotely from the convenience and safety of their homes or offices.

“We are delighted to partner with the folks at BMMG. They’ve helped us shape our healthcare-specific offering to address the unique needs of medical device, biotech and pharmaceutical companies when interacting with physicians, nurses and administrators,” says Avi Tessler, CEO at eatNgage. “Our unique offering has per-person cost limits, adheres to strict industry guidelines, and provides an easy means for the company representative to capture and report for Sunshine Act compliance.” Tessler goes on to say that eatNgage customers report 3 to 5 times more participation in web calls, with more than 95% turnout from registrants.

Lisa Bichsel, BMMG CEO, reports, “We need innovative ways to stand out from the crowd and engage with HCPs that bring back some of the dynamics of a casual business dinner, where we can build rapport, but also educate them on our product or procedure in a meaningful way. Compliantly, we can differentiate our program and ensure a better attendance by adding lunch or dinner to our educational programs, making efficient use of the clinician’s valued time.”

About eatNgage – eatNgage is an innovative online engagement platform that puts a unique spin on traditional webinars. Webinar hosts can Wine & Dine their clients remotely, have their participants enjoy a meal of their choice, while attending a presentation. eatNgage - Make any online audience feel grateful for the meal you sent and in return, they will offer their time and attention to your presentation.

About Bichsel Medical Marketing Group – Bichsel Medical Marketing Group (BMMG) is a company dedicated to helping med device, biotech and pharmaceutical companies commercialize their innovations. As a fully staffed medical marketing department and using its prior sales, marketing and management experience, the BMMG commercial team is in a unique position to think like an end-user. BMMG staff uses these skills to approach client offerings creatively to develop interesting, engaging solutions that resonate with their field sales organization, clinicians, patients and communities.

