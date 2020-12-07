New Orleans, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology at Xavier University of Louisiana Clinical Psychology Doctoral Program graduated its first class of newly minted psychologists! Launched in 2015 to help New Orleans rebuild its mental health infrastructure post Hurricane Katrina, the program is the first of its kind offered in the state of Louisiana, and the only Clinical Doctoral Program in New Orleans.

“This has been something we have been looking forward to since the start of the program,” said Program Chair Kelli Johnson, Ph.D. “Our new graduates will make such a positive impact in mental health! Because of their dedication, our program has already made an impact in the New Orleans area. I’m excited to have our new alumni go from being our students to being colleagues in the field of mental health.”

“I appreciated the program’s commitment to both evidence-based practice and cultural humility as methods of bringing equity to health disparities,” said new graduate Jasper Privat, Psy.D. “I also valued the opportunity to complete my training within the community that I was already connected to and serving.”

Dr. Privat is currently a postdoctoral fellow in LGBTQ+ Healthcare at the Dallas VA. “My role is a blend of activities that prioritize sexual and gender minority health equity, including clinical service, program development, training facilitation, research, and the provision of specialized supervision.”

"The need is great for mental health professionals in the City of New Orleans and its surroundings," said Reynold Verret, President of Xavier University of Louisiana. "Graduates of this program have already made an important contribution to mental health and well-being in the New Orleans community. Now that they're graduating, they will have an even greater impact in advancing the more just and humane society for which all Xavierites strive.”

“When Xavier and The Chicago School partnered to bring the first Clinical Psy.D. Program to New Orleans, our goal was to help meet the mental and behavioral health needs of the region,” said TCSPP Campus Dean Margaret Martyn, Ph.D. “It’s exciting to see that goal becoming a reality!”

The American Psychological Association conferred accreditation on the program in 2019, confirming the quality of the education and training offered.

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Integrating theory with hands-on experience, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology provides education rooted in a commitment to innovation, service, and community for thousands of diverse students across the United States and globally. Founded in 1979, the nonprofit, regionally accredited university now features campuses in iconic locations across the country (Chicago, Southern California, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Dallas) and online. To spark positive change in the world where it matters most, The Chicago School has continued to expand its educational offerings beyond the field of psychology to offer more than 20 degrees and certificates in the professional fields of health services, nursing, education, counseling, business, and more. Through its engaged professional model of education, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and an extensive network of domestic and international professional partnerships, The Chicago School’s students receive real-world training opportunities that reflect their future careers. The Chicago School is also a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

