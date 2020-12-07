New York, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Zinc Stearate Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827071/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the zinc stearate market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, packaging, consumer goods, and automotive industries. The zinc stearate market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for plastics and rubber in various end use industries and its property to reduce energy consumption during plastic and rubber processing.



An emerging trend that has a direct impact on the dynamics of the zinc stearate industry is the use of renewable raw materials for lubricants manufacturing.



In this market, construction is the largest end use industry, whereas plastics is largest market by application Type. Growth in various segments of the zinc stearate market are given below:

The study includes the zinc stearate market size and forecast for the zinc stearate market through 2025 segmented by application, end use industry, function, and region as follows:



Zinc Stearate Market by End Use Industry [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Construction

• Packaging

• Consumer Goods

• Automotive

• Others



Zinc Stearate Market by Application [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Plastics

• Rubber

• Concrete

• Paint and Coating

• Personal Care

• Pharmaceutical

• Other Applications



Zinc Stearate Market by Function [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

• Release Agent

• Thickening Agent

• Emulsifiers

• Other Functions



Zinc Stearate Market by Region [Volume (Kilotons) and $M shipment analysis for 2014 – 2025]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

Some of the zinc stearates companies profiled in this report include Dover Chemical, Faci, Baerlocher, Peter Greven, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, and Linan Hauli Plastic and others.



The analyst forecasts that plastics will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in worldwide plastic production along with the increasing need for color enhancers.



Within the zinc stearate market, construction will remain the largest end use market by value and volume due to increasing building and construction activities in emerging nations and growing demand for non-toxic hydrophobic agents in concrete applications. The packaging segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in the food packaging industry.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to continued growth in the automotive production and increasing building and construction activities specifically in China and India.



Some of the features of this report:



• Market size estimates: Zinc stearate market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by end use and use industry.

• Segmentation analysis: Zinc stearate market size by application, end use industry, and function type in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional analysis: Zinc stearate market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the zinc stearate market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the zinc stearate market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the zinc stearate market by application (plastics, rubber, concrete, paint and coating, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others), end use industry (construction, packaging, consumer goods, automotive, and others), function (release agent, thickening agent, emulsifiers, and other functions), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the zinc stearate market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the zinc stearate market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this zinc stearate market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the zinc stearate market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the zinc stearate market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this zinc stearate market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this zinc stearate area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this zinc stearate market



