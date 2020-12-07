Date: Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020
TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of Canada's vital foodservice sector, Restaurants Canada is inviting representatives of the media to a virtual press conference to discuss:
Restaurants Canada is calling for a national working group to pave the way for the foodservice sector’s revival, building on the commitment in the federal government’s 2020 Fall Economic Statement to provide targeted, sector-specific support to restaurants and other “hardest hit” businesses.
Job losses: No other sector is still experiencing such a shortfall
Restaurants are a critical, load-bearing pillar of our culture and economy
About Restaurants Canada
Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada’s foodservice sector was a $93 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day. The industry has since lost hundreds of thousands of jobs and could lose as much as $31 billion in sales in 2020 due to the impacts of COVID-19.
