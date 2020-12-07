PRESS RELEASE


REGULATED INFORMATION

Paris, 07 December 2020

Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback program (outside the liquidity agreement)

In accordance with the General Meeting dated 19 May 2020 authorizing an ordinary share buyback program, Société Générale has bought its own shares in order to cover and honor free shares allocation plan for the benefit of employees.

Issuer name: Société Générale - LEI O2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU41

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0000130809

Period: From 30 November to 04 December 2020

Purchases performed by Société Générale during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer nameIssuer code (LEI)Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4130/11/2020FR0000130809122 50017,0104XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4101/12/2020FR000013080920 00017,3355XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4102/12/2020FR000013080970 00017,6361XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4103/12/2020FR000013080965 00017,9035XPAR
SOCIETE GENERALEO2RNE8IBXP4R0TD8PU4104/12/2020FR000013080961 00018,2377XPAR

Detailed presentation by transaction

The detailed presentation by transaction is available within the Chapter 6 Description of the buyback programs, reports on share buyback and statements on the liquidity agreement: https://investors.societegenerale.com/fr/base-documentaire?search=&theme=information-reglementee&category=&year=&op=Filtrer

                                 
Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Corentin Henry_+33 1 58 98 01 75_ corentin.henry@socgen.com


