Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur :Worldline SA
Name and address of the Company :River Ouest
 80 Quai Voltaire
 95870 Bezons
 (code ISIN FR 0011981968)



Declaration date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights
30/11/2020279 123 754Number of theoretical voting rights : 316,186,758
279,123,754Number of effective voting rights** : 315,844,141

** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights

 

Attachment