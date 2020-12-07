Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital



Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial code and article 223-16 of the AMF General Regulation

Dénomination sociale de l’émetteur : Worldline SA Name and address of the Company : River Ouest 80 Quai Voltaire 95870 Bezons (code ISIN FR 0011981968)







Declaration date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights 30/11/2020 279 123 754 Number of theoretical voting rights : 316,186,758 279,123,754 Number of effective voting rights** : 315,844,141

** Number of effective voting rights = number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting rights







Attachment